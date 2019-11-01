EVANSTON (WNE) — A 31-year-old woman was arraigned in Third District Court on Monday, Oct. 28, on charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree. Magen N. Stuart pleaded not guilty to the charges. Stuart was charged after an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Evanston in October to November of 2008, with a male family member who would have been a young child at the time.
The investigation began following a complaint filed with the Evanston Police Department by a child advocacy center in a neighboring state.
According to an affidavit filed in support of the charges, the boy described an incident in which Stuart was allegedly viewing a pornographic film and forced him to engage in sexual activity with her. The boy claimed he tried to resist but Stuart allegedly prevented him from doing so for several minutes before he was able to get away.
If found guilty of the charge, Stuart faces up to 50 years of imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both. A trial in the case has been scheduled for Feb. 4, 2020.
