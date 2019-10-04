CHEYENNE (WNE) - Life Care Center of Cheyenne and its associated companies are being sued by a local man who allegedly suffered injuries post-surgery after staying in its care.
Edward Ziolkowski is suing the center, which is a nursing home that provides services such as post-surgery care, and its associated companies, Life Care Centers of America and Cheyenne Operations LLC.
The court case is seeking damages, and the amount will be set by the court, if Life Care is proven negligent.
According to court documents, Ziolkowski stayed at the nursing home from May 30 through June 6, 2017, to receive rehabilitative and post-surgery care after his spine operation.
Prior to his stay at the center, Ziolkowski had back problems that were restricting his movement around his home, though he was still able to live independently. On May 27, 2017, he decided to undergo surgery at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center by the Wyoming Spine and Neurosurgery Associates doctor's office.
According to his physician, the surgery was a success, and he was sent to the nursing home to recover.
Ziolkowski's physician directed the nursing home to clean, dress and monitor Ziolkowski's surgery wound, manage his post-surgery medications and make sure he was getting adequate nutrition.
The case alleges the nursing home didn't monitor or routinely change Ziolkowski's bandages, didn't make sure he had enough fluids and didn't give him the required medications.
