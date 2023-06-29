LOVELL — A wall of raging, muddy water swept down the Crooked Creek drainage north and northeast of Lovell Friday afternoon, washing out roads, damaging property, knocking out power to the Horseshoe Bend area, eroding the streambed and stranding residents, visitors and even a group of responding firemen.
A series of rainstorms during the week combined with saturated soil led to a flash food mid-afternoon Friday that overwhelmed the banks of Crooked Creek, which starts in the Pryor Mountains, comes south and bends to the east before emptying into Big Horn Lake in the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area just north of the Horseshoe Bend turnoff.
“I’m no hydrologist or weather guy, but with all the rain we’ve had – and I’ve seen it in the past – that ground gets so saturated once you get to a certain point that bentonite won’t absorb any more,” Sheriff Ken Blackburn said during a meeting Tuesday. “It’ll start sloughing everything off, and the next thing you know all the water over that large surface area is going to collect into one area and then it becomes an event like we experienced on Friday.”
The torrent initially crossed the Bighorn Canyon park road – Wyoming Highway 37 – about a half mile north of the Horseshoe Bend turnoff after running alongside the west side of the highway, and a second stream then broke across the highway about a quarter mile to the south of the first crossing, cutting off a group of firemen, a retired fireman assessing the situation, a park ranger and a Lovell Chronicle newspaper reporter.
Blackburn said a Big Horn County Search and Rescue team member was trapped for some time just west of the highway while assessing the situation Friday, as was a deputy north of Cowley.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Bob Mangus, the call to assist for the Lovell Volunteer Fire Department came in at 3:47 p.m. Friday, and firemen returned to the firehall at 6:47 p.m. The group was trapped between the swift streams for more than two hours.
“When we went out, two miles back I saw that wall of water, that black water, way south. I said that will never get up there,” Mangus said. “We were just sitting there (for traffic control), and all of a sudden I looked down and the water had turned black, and I was like, ‘Oh, sh--, something ain’t right.’ I said, ‘Mike (Jameson), you’d better go back and look,’ and I turned around and it was starting to come over the road where we were parked. There was like a three-foot wall of water from fence to fence coming right at us.”
Blackburn said the initial response was directed to ranchers to the north and their safety.
“We didn’t realize it was building behind us this whole time,” he said. “I started getting all these reports of craziness, and I told everybody to draw back to a safe point to reorganize. That’s what everybody was doing, and we were still five minutes too late on that or we would have had everybody back there.”
Waiting out the flood, with a torrent on either side of the highway and water crossing to the north and south were Chief Mike Jameson, Assistant Chief Mangus, Lynn Hitz, Zach Blain, Jeremy Mangus, former fireman Jeff Pearson, Park Ranger Katherine King and Chronicle reporter David Peck.
As time went on and waters receded somewhat, Mangus crossed the north highway stream to visit with people waiting there, and Blain and Hitz drove south a few yards to cut a barbed wire fence that had washed across the road. Blain then led traffic through the south stream to the Search and Rescue squad near the Horseshoe Bend turnoff.
Road damage
Big Horn County Engineer Willie Bridges said the flash flood carved a large chunk out of the Dry Creek haul road between Road 7½ and Lane 9.
“You could park a semi in that thing,” North Search and Rescue Lieutenant Wes Mangus said. “GK (Construction) parked a grader sideways in the road or somebody could have dumped a vehicle in there pretty easily.”
Road 16, just south of the Wyoming Game and Fish rearing station, also suffered damage in the flood and has had frequent troubles this year.
“We’ve had to repair that road at least six times this year,” Bridges said. “Friday was another one that completely washed the road out. Eric (Mann, of County Road and Bridge) and his crew had to do quite a lot of work to open it up for people who live at the fish hatchery. They roughed it out Saturday and worked all day Monday.
“When water comes down, it comes down with so much debris that it chokes off the pipe culvert. We need a box culvert to handle the debris and not wash over the top of the road, but the culvert alone is probably $120,000.”
Like Bridges, county commissioner Bruce Jolley had praise for North Road and Bridge foreman Mann and his crew, noting, “They did an awesome job. By Saturday noon all of the roads were fixed so people could get out to their homes. None of them completely washed out except Road 16.”
Blackburn said a bridge on the Helt Road was also washed out.
“There are several other areas that vary from passable to dangerously passable,” he said. “There are probably some other roads washed out. From the air, there was a tremendous amount of material that was moved.”
Blackburn said it’s difficult to quantify the force of the flash flood, but he said to put it in perspective, he helped build a section of fence along the west side of Highway 37 as a Park Service seasonal employee, and that fence line stood for 40 years until being ripped out Friday.
The response
Blackburn said Tuesday that the initial response Friday afternoon involved multiple agencies including the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Dept., both the North and South Search and Rescue squads, including the South swift water team, the National Park Service and Lovell Volunteer Fire Department.
With the area being on the Wyoming-Montana line, multiple jurisdictions weighed in on the response, Blackburn said, including Carbon County, Montana, the Park Service, Big Horn County, Wyoming, and Big Horn County, Montana – all affected by the event. He said he contacted the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, who were dealing with events of their own, so they requested assistance from the Wyoming agencies.
“That opened up our area considerably,” he said, including the Dryhead and Pryor Mountains. “It became a mission of making sure that people were OK and not affected too adversely. And of course, it’s a life safety mission we were on, and we didn’t know how many people were up there. We knew the residences. Those were identified fairly quickly, and before the event had subsided, we had made contact with probably everybody but the fish hatchery, and we made contact with them within an hour after everything was over.
“We then proceeded to send teams into the Dryhead, the Park Service sent a team to Barry’s Landing and the Devil’s Canyon Overlook to check for hikers and stuff, and then we sent teams along the Crooked Creek Road and over toward Bear Canyon to make sure we didn’t have any campers stranded or anybody injured.”
Essentially, he said, the sheriff’s office and SAR methodically checked off a list of where to search and assess the situation to “make sure everybody was OK.”
“As always, the ranchers in that area are extremely resourceful, and they did a great job and elected to stay with their livestock and take care of things,” Blackburn said. “We didn’t have any worries about them.”
The main worry, he said, was recreationists – hikers, campers, ATV users and the like, clear up to the top of the Pryors. The sheriff called the Wyoming office of Homeland Security to request a flight mission.
Helicopters couldn’t fly Friday, but on Saturday morning, two helicopters from the Montana Army National Guard flew over the area to assess the situation.
Blackburn noted the Saturday situation was exacerbated by the Verizon cell service going down Saturday.
“We were pretty nervous (about recreationists), and a big shout-out to the (Montana) Army National Guard and their helicopters,” Blackburn said. “They accepted the mission on behalf of Wyoming. We were working jointly for Montana, as well. We flew from the Cowley airport at about 7 o’clock in the morning and our mission was to travel all those roads, clear those areas and identify people who might have been stranded or in trouble.”
“It’s a pretty open subject; you just never know,”
Mangus added. “It could be two or 50 (people).”
“There were multiple people contacted,” Blackburn noted. “Some elected to stay and were already evacuating themselves. We did find some vehicles where people had left their vehicles when roads washed out and walked away from their vehicles. We followed up with those license plates and did locate, we believe, everybody. We found some vehicles that had been washed away by Crooked Creek, and we did account for all of those vehicles, and the owners were OK. It became a mission of search and rescue and making sure we covered the area significantly…Our mission transitioned to infrastructure damage.”
He said air operations were concluded by around 10:30 Saturday morning.
Some of the devastation was heartbreaking, Blackburn said.
At the Hip and Loretta Tillett place, for instance, the family had beautiful grounds surrounding the house including trees, green grass and willows, and the flood left the area looking “like the apocalypse.”
“Our operation was very successful,” Blackburn said. “These two commanders (Mangus and South SAR’s Jeff Schmidt) coordinated, and they were extremely well prepared by the time I got there.
“We always talk about weather in Wyoming changing, and we talk about being prepared, but this is just one of those real things that shows Mother Nature is in charge and how quick the tide can turn, quite literally.”
This story was published on June 29, 2023.
