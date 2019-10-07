RIVERTON (WNE) — The man who died last month after driving a vehicle into the back of a school bus south of Riverton was intoxicated at the time, a report from the Fremont County Coroner states.
Merlin G. Black, 44, died at about 9:15 p.m. Sept. 10 of blunt force trauma and internal injuries suffered in the accident, which took place less than an hour earlier at the traffic light at the intersection of Wyoming Highway 789 at Rendezvous Road.
His blood-alcohol content was .357, according to the coroner’s report.
No one else was seriously injured in the crash, but there were students on the bus, eight of whom suffered minor injuries, as did their driver, according to reports; all were treated and released from local hospitals that evening.
Black also was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Travis Hauser said the southbound school bus, which was carrying the Lander Middle School football team home from a game in Worland, was stopped at the light when the Ford Escape that Black was driving “smashed right into the back of them.”
“There was no sign of braking or trying to swerve out of the way or anything,” Hauser said in previous reports. “He just ran right into the back of them.”
He noted that investigators found open containers of alcohol on the driver’s side floorboard of Black’s vehicle.
“We do think alcohol was involved,” Hauser said, adding that speed may have been a contributing factor as well.
