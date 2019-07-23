LARAMIE (WNE) — After just two years of owning the Chrysler dealership on Pierce Street, Josh Griffin’s JAG Auto has sold Snowy Range Dodge amid a lawsuit from Nissan, which alleges the dealership owed the manufacturer $6.8 million.
On Thursday, a Colorado-based company finalized its purchase of the Laramie dealership and has already rebranded the store as Johnson Auto of Laramie.
Johnson Auto was started in 1992 in Brighton, Colorado, by Dick and Mary Lou Johnson.
Matt Boone, a manager at the company, told the Laramie Boomerang that Laramie’s similar population to Brighton made the opportunity ideal for Johnson Auto. Brighton has an estimated population of about 40,000.
Boone said the sale happened faster than most.
“We had been working on it for a little while, but it came together at the end very quickly,” he said. “Normally, you’d like to have a couple weeks to sort everything out.”
Boone said JAG Auto’s financial woes detailed in the lawsuit with Nissan have no bearing on Johnson Auto’s operation of the dealership.
At the beginning of July, a federal judge imposed some strict business practices on JAG Auto, which allegedly was selling Nissan vehicles without paying the car manufacturer for the product.
Nissan’s financing of the car dealership allowed JAG Auto to acquire an inventory of new and used vehicles without pre-paying.
Nissan’s attorneys have said that JAG Auto has sold 27 vehicles, valued at $1.1 million, and failed to pay off the related liens upon sale. The car manufacturer also claimed JAG Auto also “refused to turn over vehicles and other secured collateral following (Nissan)’s lawful demand.”
