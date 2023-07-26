LANDER — A cat in Lander was diagnosed with the plague last week, and state officials are advising residents to be extra vigilant when it comes to fleas and contact with rodents.
The kitty was an indoor/outdoor pet who was known to hunt rodents, and Wyoming Department of Health officials noted the disease can be serious for both pets and humans.
“Plague is a serious bacterial infection that can be deadly for pets and people if not treated as soon as possible with antibiotics,” explained Dr. Emily Curren, state public health veterinarian with the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). “The disease can be passed to humans from ill animals and by fleas coming from infected animals. We are letting people know of the potential threat in the cat’s home area as well as offering a reminder about plague to people across the state.
“While the disease is rare in humans, plague occurs naturally in the Western United States in areas where rodents and their fleas become infected,” she added. “It’s safe to assume a risk for plague exists all around our state.”
WDH called it the “Fremont County situation” and added that no human illnesses had been counted. The agency noted that from 2011-2020, an average of six human plague cases were recorded in the U.S.
Recommended precautions to help prevent plague infection include the following:
• Use repellent if exposure to fleas is possible during activities such as camping, hiking or working outdoors. Products containing DEET can be applied to the skin as well as clothing.
• Keep fleas off indoor and outdoor pets by applying flea control products. Animals that roam freely outdoors are more likely to come into contact with plague-infected animals or fleas.
• Avoid unnecessary exposure to rodents, including avoiding areas with unexplained rodent die-offs and rodent carcasses.
• If pets become sick, seek care for them from a veterinarian as soon as possible.
• Do not allow dogs or cats that roam free to share beds with people.
• Reduce rodent habitats around the home, workplace and recreational areas by removing brush, rock piles, junk, cluttered firewood and possible rodent food supplies.
• Wear gloves and a mask if handling potentially infected or deceased animals to prevent contact between your skin and the plague bacteria and to prevent inhaling the plague bacteria.
Plague symptoms in pets can include enlarged lymph glands; swelling in the neck, face or around the ears; fever; chills; lack of energy; coughing; vomiting; diarrhea and dehydration.
Plague symptoms in people can include fever, swollen and tender lymph glands, extreme exhaustion, headache, chills, coughing, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea. People who are ill should seek professional medical attention.
More information about plague is available from the CDC at http://www.cdc.gov/plague/.
This story was published on July 25, 2023.
