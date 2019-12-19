By The Wyoming News Exchange
There’s still time to take part in some fun Christmas activities before the big day, and events just for kids top the list of holiday happenings across Wyoming this weekend.
At the Burns branch of the Laramie County Library, kids can learn about holiday traditions in other countries. Holidays around the World, Friday from 2:00 - 3:30, includes crafts, games and music from Mexico, Germany and Africa, to name a few. https://lclsonline.org/event/holidays-around-the-world-celebration-burns-branch/
The Jackson Hole Children’s Museum will host an evening of ornament making on Sunday afternoon (https://www.jacksonhole.com/events/events_cat/ornament-making-with-jh-children-s-museum.4813.html).
The Historic Governor’s Mansion in Cheyenne offers an elegant tea time for kids on Saturday. For more information, see https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/events-hgm, and to make reservations, call 307-777-7878. It’s part of the Tinsel Through Time: Stories of Christmas celebration at the governor’s mansion, which includes information on holiday traditions, decorations and party wear of the past. The period decor is from the early 1900’s through the 60’s (https://www.cheyenne.org/event/tinsel-through-time%3a-stories-of-christmas/17140/).
Also in Cheyenne, a large collection of Santa Clauses from the all over the world are on display at the Paul Smith Children’s Village throughout the weekend ( https://www.cheyenne.org/event/1000-faces-of-santa/15451/).
See the Magic of Lights Show, an amazing display of 10,000 lights synchronized to your favorite holiday music at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site. Nightly from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. until Dec. 31, you can enjoy the show even from the comfort of your car, with the radio tuned to 99.5 FM (https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/events-wtp).
The Season of Light show at the Casper Planetarium Saturday night traces the history of holiday customs, from Christmas tree lights to the lighting of the Hanukkah menorah and more (http://casperplanetarium.com/event/season-of-light).
Finally, sample beer and celebrate the season at the First Annual SantaCon Winter Brewfest in Cody on Saturday (https://codysantacon.com/).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.