Wyoming Insight report for July says oil, gas up, mining sector improving
CHEYENNE—Oil prices have increased, and natural gas prices will follow suit, according to the July 2023 issue of the Wyoming Insight, an energy index and business indicators report for the state.
Average active oil rigs were 17 in July, and the conventional gas rig count was 3. A year ago, there were 18 oil rigs and 4 conventional gas rigs.
“Natural gas spot prices at the national benchmark (Henry Hub) increased slightly,” said Dylan Bainer, principal economist for the state’s Economic Analysis Division. “Spot prices at the Opal Hub, which mostly reflect markets in the West (particularly California), also increased compared to last month.”
The July 2023 natural gas price at the Opal Hub averaged $3.57 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), $1.45 higher than the June 2023 average.The Henry Hub natural gas price averaged $2.55/MMBtu in July, $0.36 higher than last month.
Mining sector sales and use tax revenues continue to improve.
“July sales & use tax collections from the mining sector were up $1.7 million (+19.1%) year-over-year,” Bainer said. This is the 23rd consecutive month mining sector collections have increased year-over-year.
Total collections summed to $89.8 million, $9.8 million (+12.2%) more than July last year.
“Oil and gas employment in the state numbered 9,100 jobs in June 2023, 500 more than June last year,”said Bainer. Before the COVID-19 pandemic started to have a large impact on the economy in April of 2020, oil and gas employment in the state numbered nearly 12,000 jobs.
Mining employment is still down compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Compared to February 2020, employment in the mining sector in June 2023 was down 2,600 jobs.
Woman pleads guilty to 26 animal abuse charges
GREYBULL—The woman who was charged after 14 dogs were found to be living in filthy conditions in the basement of a Greybull Heights home has begun serving her sentence after pleading guilty last month in Fifth Judicial District Circuit Court.
Carol Rea Kaiser was arrested in November 2022 on charges stemming from a police investigation that began on Sept. 30, 2022, after a report was received that aggressive dogs owned by Kaiser were preventing access to the basement to repair damaged water lines.
Officers found 14 dogs on the premises — 13 in the basement, which was boarded up to prevent them from going upstairs, and one in a fenced in yard.
They were living in filth, sick, malnourished and covered in feces, according to court documents. Ten of the dogs had to be euthanized. Four were later re-homed.
In Circuit Court on July 17, Kaiser pleaded guilty to 26 misdemeanor animal cruelty charges — 14 alleging that she “unnecessarily failed to provide an animal with proper food or drink” and 12 alleging that she failed to provide an animal with appropriate care when the animal suffered from immediate, obvious, serious illness or injury.”
For each of the 26 counts, Kaiser was sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $350, assessed $70 in court costs and ordered to pay $150 into the victim's compensation fund. Most of it was suspended upon terms of supervised probation.
Kaiser was given credit for 93 days served and must serve the remaining 83 days in jail on count one, with the remaining counts to run concurrently.
The judge suspended the imposition of $9,100 in fines but ordered Kaiser to pay $1,820 in court costs and $3,900 to victim’s compensation.
Sundance City Council considers residents’ appeal for privacy fence
SUNDANCE—The Sundance City Council heard a variance request from residents John and Pam Davis at its meeting on Tuesday.
Pam presented the request to erect a six-foot fence down one side of the couple’s property, and she explained it would be for protection against the neighbor, of whom she is frightened.
The neighbor, she claimed, has urinated on her dog, peered through her windows and taken her dog inside his home.
The fence would provide privacy and make it more difficult for the neighbor to target the couple’s house.
Despite expressing great sympathy for the couple’s plight, the council ruled it could not fulfill the request as made – but it was able to offer a compromise.
The problem, said Mayor Paul Brooks, is that the city does not allow six-foot fences at the front of residential properties.
If every house had a fence of this kind, he said, the city would look like a “fort” or a penitentiary.
Though the council accepted that the Davises are facing extenuating circumstances, it was fearful of setting a precedent.
As stated by Council Member Randy Stevenson, it would be opening a “can of worms.”
A motion was made to grant the variance, but it died for lack of a second.
Instead, the suggestion was made to allow the six-foot fence down the side of the property but only out past the front face of the home for ten of the 20 available feet. At that point, the fence would need to be only four feet high.
A friendly amendment was added to the motion, which was then passed.
Cody woman faces seven drug charges
CODY—A Cody woman was charged July 27 with seven drug charges, ranging from delivery to possession, after she was arrested by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation when agents found methamphetamine, fentanyl laced oxycodone, Valium pills, marijuana and Gabapentin concealed inside her vehicle.
Korinne McKay, 34, faces four felonies and three misdemeanors, which could land her in jail for up to 70 years if she is convicted of all charges. She could also have to pay a maximum $93,000 fine.
According to the affidavit, McKay is alleged to have sold and delivered two grams of meth to a confidential informant working with DCI in May of this year.
After obtaining a search warrant for McKay’s vehicle, DCI agents located 26 grams of meth “packaged in eight ball quantities for distribution and sales,” the affidavit said.
Agents also found 28 suspected fentanyl-laced, counterfeit oxycodone pills, suspected Valium pills weighing 1.42 grams, three ounces of marijuana and three grams of Gabapentin, according to the affidavit.
She was subsequently charged with four counts of possessing controlled substances, one count of attempting to deliver methamphetamine and one count of possessing with the intent to deliver fentanyl, the charging documents said.
McKay was arraigned in Park County Circuit Court July 31 and given a $7,500 bond. She remains an inmate at the Park County Detention Center.
