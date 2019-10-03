RIVERTON (WNE) — A Central Wyoming College maintenance employee was arrested after admitting to stealing more than $1,000 from college offices.
Thomas Apodaca, born 1962, faces a felony theft charge in Fremont County District Court, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
The Riverton Police Department investigation began Jan. 31 after CWC director of security Charles Carr contacted police about money vanishing from college offices.
After that date, Carr also placed surveillance cameras inside of CWC administrator Steve Barlow's office, from which money had been reported missing.
At 4 a.m. March 7, the "Nest" camera captured Apodaca exploring desk drawers in Barlow's office with the lights off while wearing white gloves.
Apodaca then located the camera and stole it as well.
He later told authorities he threw it away.
In a March 9 conversation between Carr and Apodaca, the latter admitted to several thefts over a one-and-a-half-year period, including:
$500 from professor Jeremy Nielsen's office
A counterfeit $20 bill from Barlow's office that Apodaca said he never knew was a counterfeit, with which he bought a lottery ticket at the Good to Go gas station near Riverton City Park.
- $200, again from Barlow
- $69 from Jeremy Nielsen's office desk
- $200 more dollars throughout the course of his employment.
- The "Nest" camera valued at $183
However, Apodaca reimbursed the college the $1,253 he recalled stealing, according to a letter and receipt from CWC human resource director Scott Miller.
