Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8

Albany: 247

Big Horn: 31

Campbell: 100

Carbon: 34

Converse: 47

Crook: 11

Fremont: 159

Goshen: 36

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 9

Laramie: 181

Lincoln: 85

Natrona: 166

Niobrara: 0

Park: 58

Platte: 19

Sheridan: 98

Sublette: 10

Sweetwater: 44

Teton: 55

Uinta: 18

Washakie: 9

Weston: 14

Total: 1,435

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8

Albany: 659

Big Horn: 78

Campbell: 391

Carbon: 218

Converse: 133

Crook: 48

Fremont: 761

Goshen: 106

Hot Springs: 35

Johnson: 33

Laramie: 656

Lincoln: 212

Natrona: 599

Niobrara: 2

Park: 264

Platte: 39

Sheridan: 274

Sublette: 98

Sweetwater: 362

Teton: 612

Uinta: 302

Washakie: 114

Weston: 35

Total 6,031

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8

Albany: 1112

Big Horn: 12

Campbell: 36

Carbon: 33

Converse: 47

Crook: 7

Fremont: 105

Goshen: 15

Hot Springs: 6

Johnson: 13

Laramie: 207

Lincoln: 42

Natrona: 110

Niobrara: 2

Park: 24

Platte: 15

Sheridan: 95

Sublette: 31

Sweetwater: 20

Teton: 33

Uinta: 71

Washakie: 9

Weston: 16

Total: 1,061

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8

Albany: 524

Big Horn: 57

Campbell: 325

Carbon: 215

Converse: 133

Crook: 44

Fremont: 693

Goshen: 83

Hot Springs: 37

Johnson: 36

Laramie: 678

Lincoln: 168

Natrona: 536

Niobrara: 4

Park: 228

Platte 34

Sheridan: 267

Sublette: 118

Sweetwater: 336

Teton: 589

Uinta: 353

Washakie: 108

Weston: 37

Total: 5,603

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.