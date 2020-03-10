JACKSON (WNE) — If you live in Wyoming and think you have the coronavirus, you can now be tested in the state. However, health officials want patients to avoid exposing others in the process.
Up until Thursday, test kits were available only through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory now has the capability to test for COVID-19, as do some commercial labs.
What that means for the state’s capacity for testing should coronavirus spread within Wyoming remains unclear.
“It is difficult to offer a total testing capability per day for the state with this combination,” Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said in an email.
For a patient, the change doesn’t signal a huge shift in what to do should you suspect you have contracted the disease. Testing is still coordinated by providers through public health departments and the state health department. So far six people have been tested — five in the state and one sent to the CDC lab — and all were negative for the virus.
Patients will still talk first to their primary care provider or an emergency room doctor, who will help administer the test. Even if you feel you have the symptoms, however, don’t run out to your doctor.
“For now, staying at home and calling your provider before coming to the emergency room or doctor’s office is what will keep the community well,” St. John’s Health Chief Communications Officer Karen Connelly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.