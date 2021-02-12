Nursing home dashboard shows promising trends
CHEYENNE (WNE) — AARP’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard is showing some promising trends in numbers of Wyoming nursing home residents and staff cases of COVID-19, as well as nursing home resident deaths due to COVID-19.
However, these numbers are still far higher than levels of infection seen during the summer and early fall, according to a news release.
AARP’s dashboard indicates 29% of Wyoming nursing homes reported COVID-19 cases for the four-week period ending Jan. 17, down from 50% of nursing homes that reported COVID-19 cases during the four-week period ending Dec. 20.
While 73% of nursing homes reported at least one staff member with COVID-19, that number was down from 96.9% in December’s snapshot. Those numbers reflected a large improvement in the numbers of nursing homes with a staff shortage, from 53% in December to just 29.4% of facilities reporting shortages in the four-week period ending Jan. 17.
The nursing home resident death rate also dropped in Wyoming, from December’s 2.75 deaths per 100 residents to 2.22 deaths per 100 residents. Some 41 nursing home residents died of COVID-19 from Dec. 21 to Jan. 17, which was down from 48 over the previous four-weeks.
“It is encouraging to see our numbers of nursing home deaths and infection rates dropping,” says AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway. “But, these numbers are still far higher than they were this summer or fall.”
All-state music festival to be virtual
RIVERTON (WNE) — Originally scheduled for mid-January at Laramie High School, this year’s All-State Music festival has been rescheduled for Feb. 15, and will be conducted in a virtual meeting.
“They’re going to have a virtual rehearsal,” said Riverton High School band director Stan Dulkoski, who added that a CD also would be made from pre-recorded performances, which will be spliced together into one concert whole.
“That’s a lot of layering – between 75 and 100 musicians,” he said.
Still, said Dulkoski, studio recording and splicing is a necessity for career musicians that does not often occur on the high school level, so it’s a useful experience.
“We’re making the best with what we have.”
Dulkoski noted that the Wyoming Music Educators Association chose to turn the festival virtual due to COVID-19 case numbers.
“I’m just hoping we can all stay safe and weather this storm so we can all experience fine arts the way they were meant to be experienced for next school year,” he said, noting that “the kids’ morale remains high.”
Man arrested after day-long standoff
EVANSTON (WNE) — Several Evanston police officers responded to an apartment on Park Road Wednesday morning and remained throughout the day after a man who was “very agitated and armed with two large knives” barricaded himself inside his home, according to a press release from the Evanston Police Department.
Officers were called to the scene to perform a welfare check. When they arrived, “the male subject refused to speak with officers initially and slammed the door to his apartment shut and placed a couch in front of it,” the release states. “It was known the male subject was the only person inside the apartment at this time.”
EPD Lt. Ken Pearson said the incident was resolved around 3 a.m. Thursday morning and said the public was not in danger as officers patiently waited for the right time to act.
“The necessary measures were taken to secure the adjoining apartments by the Evanston Police Department to ensure the safety of the surrounding residents,” the release states. “Negotiations were established with the barricaded male subject through his apartment’s shut door and windows. … An opportunity presented itself when the male subject laid down his knives and Officers made entry into the apartment. The male subject was taken into custody after a brief scuffle with the Officers.”
EPD did not immediately release the name of the suspect, citing medical reasons.
