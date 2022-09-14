AFTON (WNE) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has filed official charges against the missing suspect who turned himself into police Monday following a weekend-long search in the Star Valley Ranch area.
Sheriff Shane Johnson said the case began on Saturday, Sept. 10 at approximately 11:50 a.m. when the sheriff’s office received a 911 call regarding an active domestic violence incident involving a firearm.
Deputies were dispatched to the Star Valley Ranch area and found that 40-year-old Jordan G. Hale had left the area after attempting to use a firearm against a family member.
According to Johnson, Hale’s vehicle was later located in the Green Canyon area, disabled in a ravine. A search for Hale in the area was unsuccessful, and alerts were issued to the surrounding area to be on the lookout for him. He was considered armed and dangerous.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Star Valley Search & Rescue, Afton Police Department and the Wyoming Highway Patrol continued to search Green Canyon and the surrounding areas. The search extended through Sunday and into Monday morning. Drones were used as part of the search and trailheads were taped off.
On Monday, the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office obtained a warrant for the arrest of Hale, charging him with felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Later in the day, at approximately 12:00 noon, Hale turned himself in at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Lincoln County jail and will appear in circuit court for an initial appearance in the coming days.
This story was published on Sept. 12, 2022.
