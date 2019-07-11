LOVELL (WNE) — A botched fireworks launch led to a number of unexpected explosions near Crooked Creek on Monday, July 1.
Two camper trailers and a shed on Crooked Creek Road are considered a total loss after they went up in flames due to improper use of fireworks that ignited a propane tank and acetylene bottle on the property.
Members of the Lovell Fire Department responded to the scene at 4:58 p.m. to find both trailers engulfed.
“We pulled our first truck so we could go hit it quick because there was a welder and four-wheeler right there next to the trailers,” Assistant Fire Chief Bob Mangus said. “Maybe we can save them if we hit it quick. But that’s when the gunshots started going off.”
The fire had reached two ammo boxes full of bullets inside the trailers, and suddenly bullets started igniting within the fire.
Bullets set off in a fire aren’t nearly as dangerous as they are when fired in a gun, Mangus said. The heat typically blows the primer out of the shell, which causes the bullet to make a loud sound but doesn’t cause the velocity one might expect.
It’s still a risk, Mangus said.
“Rather than anyone going in and getting hurt we just decided to back off, and when our big truck got there we used our monitor,” Mangus recalled.
The monitor, commonly know as a water cannon, shoots a higher velocity stream of water, allowing the fire department to handle the fire quickly from a distance.
The deluge of water tampered down the flames significantly, and the fire was extinguished shortly after.
