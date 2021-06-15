The AVA Community Art Center is hosting a workshop where people will learn how to make goat’s milk, lavender and honey soaps.
Buffalo artist Christie Brazer will teach the workshop from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the center, 509 W. Second St.
Cost is $40 for AVA members and $45 for nonmembers.
For more information, call 307-682-9133 or visit avacenter.org.
