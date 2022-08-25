Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.