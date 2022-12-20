Now's the time to position Wyoming for a prosperous future
From the Dec. 18 Casper Star-Tribune:
Wyoming in 2022 was a lot like the guy who finds a long-forgotten $20 bill in a coat pocket.
For the two years prior, the state had suffered through a stretch of revenue declines brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the energy downturn. Gov. Mark Gordon announced budget cuts and layoffs. Even simple things – like some rest stops – proved too costly to afford.
But the state’s economic fortunes have enjoyed quite a turnaround this year. The primary accounts used to pay for programs and services collected nearly $330 million more than anticipated. The rosier fiscal outlook is in large part due to higher-than-expected oil, natural gas and coal prices.
The windfall raises questions: Is it best to put that extra money into savings? Spend the cash now on long-planned projects? Invest the money?
We believe the windfall represents an opportunity to position Wyoming to thrive over the long-term. The same forces that have buoyed our economy of late will inevitably suffer another downturn, resulting in less revenue to pay for government services. But if we plan wisely, we can take advantage of our good fortune now to secure a better future.
Our state’s political strategy has often been to keep taxes low. But there is more to governing than that. What we should really be asking is: What can we do now to make tomorrow better than today?
Here are a few ideas. Let’s invest in our travel industry with a specific purpose – how do we encourage tourists to spend a few extra days here after their visit to Yellowstone or fishing trip along the North Platte? What can we do so a family that travels to Jackson stays in Kemmerer afterward to explore that community’s amazing trove of fossils?
Now is also the time to invest in forward thinking ideas within our education system so that we’re preparing our young people for the jobs that will be in demand over the coming decades. What can we do to support our community colleges and the University of Wyoming so that young people choose to stay here for their college degree?
It’s not uncommon in our state to hear the refrain: Wyoming is what America was. While we understand the very human impulse to pine for the halcyon days, it’s not possible to move forward if we’re always looking back. We encourage the Legislature to embark on the upcoming session with vision and courage. We have a real opportunity to better position Wyoming for the long term. Now is the time to take advantage of it.
Federal agency needs to comply with law
From the Dec. 14 Cody Enterprise:
Last week, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming and Western Energy Alliance filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior for its failure to conduct oil and natural gas lease sales as required by law.
It is unfortunate the petroleum groups must file a lawsuit to compel a federal agency to comply with federal laws.
WEA President Kathleen Sgamma said, “The Mineral Leasing act is clear: the Interior secretary must hold at least quarterly lease sales in every state where there is interest, as reflected by nominations.”
Across the West, millions of federally owned acres have been nominated for lease sales, but the Biden administration has held only one set of lease sales in its first two years. That is not complying with federal law. Once every two years is not quarterly.
Instead of attempting to work with U.S. companies and U.S. resources, the Biden administration is encouraging Venezuela to produce more oil.
Not only does Wyoming benefit greatly from oil and gas production in the state, but oil and gas exploration and production would be a great deal cleaner and more climate-friendly than oil and gas production in Venezuela.
According to Pete Obermueller of the petroleum association, 84% of all property taxes in Wyoming are paid by the mineral industry. In Park County, 79% of total property taxes collected come from oil and gas.
Lease revenues and the federal royalties collected by the state are a major contributor to K-12 education, and a portion of the royalties collected pays for roads and city and county projects directly impacting Cody, Powell and Park County.
To us the law is clear and simple. The interior secretary should follow the Mineral Leasing Act.
We hope the judge in U.S. District Court assigned to the case believes in the rule of law.
— By John Malmberg
Hospital trustee pick should reflect community
From the Dec. 14 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
St. John’s Health trustees have made a sound decision in seeking applications to fill the seat left open by the sudden loss of Lou Hochheiser, who died unexpectedly Nov. 23.
In commemorating Hochheiser, board members lauded his clarity, passion, empathy and vision. He is remembered for championing the well-being of employees, patients and the community.
As the board moves to fill his large shoes, however, the process appears to be narrowing to a singular fixation on finances, possibly to the detriment of other valley priorities or a broader vision of providing high-quality health care.
Isn’t financial expertise what the hospital is getting with our newly hired CEO, who starts Jan. 2?
As former CEO of the for-profit, HCA Healthcare-owned Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Jeff Sollis has demonstrated sufficient financial chops to steer St. John’s. Sollis also has financial experts on staff, including John Kren, the hospital’s CFO since 2008, who’s seen six CEOs in the same time.
The hiring committee, which included recently elected hospital board Chair Katharine Conover-Keller, deserves credit for securing a solid leader in Sollis.
Sollis will be coming from the only hospital in southeastern Idaho to earn an A in the fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for its work protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. Leapfrog is an independent, reputable nonprofit that collects and analyzes data to inform health care consumers about the quality of care at hospitals.
St. John’s has dropped from an A to a B this year. We have confidence in the current board and Sollis to get St. John’s back to an A.
Trustees aren’t meant to manage the day-to-day finances of the hospital.
Instead, trustees should reflect the community and bring a broader vision to what defines high-quality health care. They’re supposed to keep an eye on the big picture.
As Trustee Brent Blue points out, this board is “pretty homogeneous.”
What other priorities might the board consider for the next trustee? What about diversity? What about the patient perspective? What about someone under the age of 50?
Trustee Scott Gibson points out that he has money management skills. Other trustees have decades of financial oversight experience in past board and executive roles, both in for-profit and nonprofit settings. That box is already checked.
The same can’t be said for demographic or ethnic diversity.
The hospital board can’t decide who will apply. But trustees would be wise to make the applicant space more inviting, emphasizing various priorities. Why narrow the field before people even apply?
In his own words in a candidate questionnaire returned to the News&Guide, Hochheiser emphasized his involvement with nonprofits, “especially for senior services, home care and assisted living, involvement of hospital in community, and support of individuals who need help navigating the complex system.”
Although a former CEO, Hochheiser spoke openly about what he learned about the hospital once he left that gave him insight about how the hospital could work better: “I have learned to be a force for collaboration, quality and supporting those in need for both physical and mental health needs.”
Let’s hope the trustees will shift to make these priorities as they move forward to fill his seat at their next meeting Jan. 26. Our local hospital board could use a little more Main Street and less Wall Street.
— By Johanna Love
Our generous community programs
From the Dec. 15 Lovell Chronicle:
Stop by the Lovell Area Chamber of Commerce building this week and you’ll see something remarkable – hundreds of neatly wrapped presents ready to be distributed to area families through the North Big Horn Hospital District Share A Stocking program.
Sponsored by the hospital district and the North Big Horn Hospital Foundation – and lovingly organized annually by Janet Koritnik – the program is an example of generosity in action as citizens take a stocking bearing a wish list and purchase items for a particular child. Only the child’s age and gender are provided (no name), plus a list of wants or needs.
Koritnik checks her list and organizes the gifts as they come in, which are then ready for pickup or in some cases distribution in town by the Lovell Police Department. She and husband Joe wrap presents they purchase through donated funds.
Of course, the program is supported by many families, the hospital foundation, Toys for Tots, companies like S& L Industrial and more, but a huge amount of credit should go to Janet herself for her unwavering dedication to helping local families year after year after year.
She is the spearhead. It takes Janet countless hours to organize donated presents and purchase others, making sure each family is well taken care of and every child evenly rewarded. It’s a labor of love, for sure, but it is a labor, and she does it all with a smile.
Thank you to all who support this great program. Likewise, stop by the Lovell Fire Hall Monday and you’ll find a huge room full of food sorted on tables as Lovell firemen and local volunteers put together boxes for the annual Firemen’s Christmas
Basket Program. Like Share A Stocking, dozens of families are provided generous amounts of food thanks to the efforts of local citizens and companies through school drives and/or purchased by funds donated to the program.
There’s also an annual coat drive at the chamber of commerce building sponsored by North Big Horn Hospital and the chamber, the Lovell Food Pantry at the United Methodist Church, the Angel Tree at First Bank and other local initiatives. Families and school organizations dig deep to support the various causes.
We also know of individuals who work anonymously to give back to the community year after year from their own pocket.
Our community is remarkably generous, even during tough financial times or perhaps especially during tough times as folks realize the need and give from the heart. It’s the ultimate form of Christmas cheer and love for others.
We are grateful for all who organize the many programs in our community and for those who donate their time and treasure to allow them to succeed.
You are providing a merry Christmas to many.
— By David Peck
Volunteers: Where would we be without them
From the Dec. 15 Northern Wyoming News:
A comment made at Monday night’s Washakie County Fair Board meeting got me thinking.
The audience member at the meeting told the board that most people in the community do not realize all the work the board does to get ready for the fair, during the fair and after the fair.
“Without you, there would not be a fair, and that people would notice.”
This person was exactly right and oddly enough volunteers a lot of her time to various organizations and events around the community.
There are many events in this area that without volunteers would not happen — Washakie County Fair, Nowoodstock, Wyoming Pepsi BBQ Championship & Bluegrass Festival, Culture Fest, Christmas Parade of Lights in Ten Sleep and Worland and many communities in the Big Horn Basin, Thermopolis Brew Fest, Wedding of the Waters Pageant, Big Horn Basin Folk Festival, 4-H projects and programs (there never seems to be enough leaders), Kiwanis Breakfast with Santa, Senior Centers home-delivered meals, fire departments and the list goes on.
There are so many organizations that do so much for us without getting paid, without asking for fame and fortune, but doing it out of a love for the area and a willingness and desire to give back.
Next time you are at an event, realize that it more than likely is occurring thanks to many unsung volunteers so say thank you.
You may not like everything they do or the way they do it, but unless you are willing to lend a volunteering hand to help, then just say thanks and check your complaints at the door.
— By Karla Pomeroy
Write-ins show passion for candidates, sense of humor amongst voters
From the Dec. 15 Powell Tribune:
Elections are a vital part of being a citizen in the United States of America.
Your vote, while it may seem meaningless sometimes, combines with those of fellow citizens to make the Constitutional Republic work.
Of course, for some people with quite the sense of humor, elections can be a chance for a little fun as well.
While most people who wrote down write-in candidates did it as part of a strategy to actually try and elect candidates — one that didn’t work but did make some waves — some people inevitably wrote down Mickey Mouse.
The Disney character has likely been written in for most offices in the country, but this year there were plenty more suggestions besides the classic mouse and Minnie.
Some people apparently chose to do it the hard way, writing down the name of the candidate as opposed to simply filling in the bubble. Others figured since a candidate had lost one race in the primary, they might like another spot in the general, such as Brent Bien, Gov. Mark Gordon’s Republican primary opponent, being selected for U.S. Representative.
Someone also voted for Yoda, the diminutive Jedi from the Star Wars saga, for that position as well.
Some people used the write-in vote to express their opinion rather than choose a specific person. In HD 24, there were votes for “anyone but,” anybody else” and “any one but GOP,” among others.
HD 25 saw votes for “anyone else but,” “no thanks” and “no viable candidate.”
People also attempted to bring in former heavyweights of the political world, including the late president Ronald Reagan and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. One voter even wrote ”The Pope!” with an exclamation point for emphasis, although one would think invoking the leader of the Catholic Church in a state House race would be emphasis enough. (Jesus Christ also received a vote in SD 19.)
County commissioner may have been the most interesting as many people voted for actual locals, whether themselves, a friend they thought would be a good commissioner, or a friend as a joke. Tim Lasseter, a primary county clerk candidate and official Cody school board fall write-in candidate, popped up multiple times in many other races — as did HD 24 primary candidate Nina Webber. Lasseter picked up six votes for county commissioner, one more than Park County Democratic Party chair Jan Kliewer, who received five. Boone Tidwell, who helped spearhead the push for hand counting ballots, received four. That was double Mickey Mouse, who received the same amount as Cody police officer Jason Potter and former Cody city councilmen Stanley Wolz and Bryan Edwards. Donald Duck only received one vote for commissioner, alongside a host of other locals (Joni Bennett, who won a Powell Valley Hospital board seat) and not-so-local (former presidential candidate Rand Paul).
These votes may not have moved the needle, but they were nonetheless votes. The Constitution, after all, makes no mention of a requirement that people vote for someone who has a reasonable chance to win. And, this election did show the power of the write-in votes, as primary gubernatorial candidate Brent Bien and outgoing superintendent of public instruction Brian Schroeder both received more than 1,000 votes in Park County.
Who knows, maybe someday Dan Laursen’s trash can (yes, an actual SD 19 write-in selection) will secure the votes necessary to win an election around here?
— By Zac Taylor
Situation at UW student union stirs up many questions
From the Dec. 17 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
The recent controversy involving a Laramie church elder’s sign in the University of Wyoming student union has raised several questions. Unfortunately, there are few easy answers, despite how black-and-white some choose to view the situation.
It started Friday, Dec. 2, when Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt did what he’s done hundreds of times in the past – set up a table in the Wyoming Union containing various religious-themed books and attempt to visit with students as they pass by. This time, though, he took it a step too far by posting a banner on the front of his table that said, “God created male and female and (name redacted) is a male.”
The target of Mr. Schmidt’s harassment was a transgender student who is living in a sorority at UW. Several students – at least some of whom were reportedly sorority members – quickly moved to block passersby from reading the sign, and Dean of Student Affairs Ryan Dinneen O’Neil convinced Mr. Schmidt he had to remove the student’s name from the sign.
Mr. Schmidt was allowed to keep his table set up for the rest of his allotted time that day, and the initial statement from UW President Ed Seidel and Vice President for Student Affairs Kim Chestnut on Monday, Dec. 5 said his actions were not in obvious violation of the university’s policies. “The university continues to support creating a climate where all members feel they are welcomed and belong. Such a climate means there are a wide variety of perspectives among our community AND that we engage regarding those perspectives with respect and integrity,” it read.
The same day, Gov. Mark Gordon posted a statement on Twitter and Facebook that said, “Targeted attacks on LGBTQ people and the increasing visibility of anti-semitism in our country is both deeply concerning and unAmerican. As the Equality State, Wyoming is not – and should not be – a place where bigotry, discrimination and anti-semitism are tolerated. The Wyoming Constitution speaks clearly and emphatically about civil rights and equality for ‘all members of the human race.’ Tolerance and understanding are essential to the health of our state and our nation.”
Which brings us to our first question: Why is the governor making a stronger statement than leaders of the university after a clear act of harassment against a student?
It took Mr. Seidel two more days to decide Mr. Schmidt’s actions did, in fact, violate a university policy prohibiting discrimination and harassment. Shouldn’t that have been obvious from Day 1?
In his Dec. 7 letter to “Members of the UW Community,” Mr. Seidel acknowledged as much: “While freedom of expression is cherished on this campus and across this nation, a line was crossed when a student was harassed by name. This is something we will not tolerate on this campus ... Even though this sentiment was evident to all of us on Friday, we want to clearly state it now. We do not tolerate harassment of any student or any university community member.”
Unfortunately, this delay weakened Mr. Seidel’s words and undermined his leadership. Earlier that day, he had received a letter, which has now been signed by more than 340 UW alumni, urging a much stronger response, including banning Mr. Schmidt from the Wyoming Union.
Which leads us to the next question: If it was evident Friday, why wait until the following Wednesday to state the obvious and do something about it?
Mr. Seidel’s lack of decisive, timely action also emboldened those critical of his ultimate decision, which was to ban Mr. Schmidt from having a table in the Union for one year. Disguised as a defense of Mr. Schmidt’s First Amendment rights, the rebuttal came, sadly – but not surprisingly – from 25 current and future state officials, most of whom will be members of the 67th Wyoming Legislature starting next month (including Rep. Clarence Styvar and Sen. Lynn Hutchings from Cheyenne).
If their letter to two members of the UW Board of Trustees and a university vice president had simply defended Mr. Schmidt’s right to be heard, that would be one thing (even though he clearly crossed the line from free speech to harassment). Instead, they chose to focus on the fact that the student was a “biological man in a women’s sorority,” adding “Young women deserve privacy and safety in their private spaces.”
The last we knew, the Greek community isn’t governed by the university, and it’s not like this student invaded the sorority – she was invited to join.
The fact these lawmakers don’t see Mr. Schmidt’s actions as discrimination or harassment should concern all Wyomingites, regardless of their political affiliation. If these elected “leaders” are willing to condone this kind of behavior, what else do they find acceptable? Do they really expect us to believe that if LGBTQ+ students were distributing materials telling others they should reconsider their sexuality that they would support their First Amendment right to do so?
If a female student accused a prominent male student of rape by holding a sign containing his name in the union breezeway, would they sit idly by and say she was within her rights? We highly doubt it.
As shockingly insensitive as the entire email from these politicians was, though, the clincher was the last sentence: “As those charged with the responsible allocation of funding through the Legislative process, we hope that the time-honored tenets (of) both our Constitution and Bill of Rights are safe and secure at our lone State University.” Yet another example of far-right Wyoming politicians threatening to cut off funding to those they disagree with.
The situation generates plenty of other questions, including:
Why are the free-speech rights of a local resident more important than the right of a student to feel psychologically and emotionally safe on campus (especially when that resident has a history of arguing with and intimidating students in this setting)?
Why is a man who professes to be a Christian publicly shaming someone else for their lifestyle, when it clearly has no direct affect on him?
Whatever happened to Wyoming being a “live and let live” state?
Of course, Wyoming residents will likely continue to debate this situation and others like it. So we’ll leave you with one more question without an answer: When will this kind of behavior finally end?
David Adler: Law and history reject unlimited legislative power
For the generation that framed and adopted the Constitution, legislative despotism was not merely theoretical, but real. The Founders’ fears were drawn from their experience under Parliament, which saddled an aspiring Republic with laws that violated their rights and liberties and denied their goal of independence. Henry Adams, the preeminent historian of the founding period, observed, “a great majority of the American people shared the same fears of despotic government.”
Suspicion of legislative power was exacerbated in the years following the Declaration of Independence by the fact that early state constitutions vested virtually unchecked powers in the state legislatures. The untested confidence of Americans that “their” legislators, elected by the “people,” unlike English representatives, would not betray fundamental values, principles and freedoms, was soon shaken.
Thomas Jefferson, writing in 1781, blamed Americans’ inexperience and naivete in “the science of government,” for writing state constitutions that concentrated power in the legislative branch which, he noted, represented “precisely the definition of despotic government.” He added, “an elective despotism was not the government we fought for,” in undertaking the revolution.
The corruption of early state legislatures, it was widely acknowledged at the time, constituted a primary reason for convening the Constitutional Convention. James Madison noted that there had been a tendency to “throw all power into the legislative vortex. If no effective checks be devised for restraining the instability and encroachments of the latter, a revolution would be inevitable.” In a letter to Jefferson, written on Oct. 24, 1787, Madison stated that the “injustice” of state laws represented a “frequent and flagrant alarm to the most steadfast friends of Republicanism.”
Among the “effective checks” on what delegates to the convention variously described as legislative usurpation, tyranny and despotism, was the power of judicial review. This pillar of constitutionalism and the rule of law countered the lingering, but significant influence in the United States of Sir William Blackstone’s emphasis on the “legislative absolutism” of Parliament in England. The availability of judicial review, the Framers believed, would check both the theory and practice of legislative supremacy.
There is, in our time, irony in the fact that delegates to the Philadelphia Convention and the North Carolina State Ratifying Convention were among the most passionate champions of curbing legislative power. Their enthusiasm and advocacy resonate today, as the nation closely watches the U.S. Supreme Court in its handling of a North Carolina case, Moore v. Harper, in which the Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, on behalf of the state legislature, claims that North Carolina courts and, indeed, the North Carolina Constitution, are disabled by the Independent State Legislature theory from limiting the legislature’s exercise in flagrant gerrymandering.
Moore v. Harper is a case layered with various legal issues. The North Carolina Supreme Court held the legislature’s redistricting map as an exercise in extreme, partisan gerrymandering — “egregious, flagrant and unconstitutional.” The legislature is appealing the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Our immediate interest is with the question of whether state legislatures, in this case, North Carolina, may create congressional redistricting maps and, more broadly, pass elections laws governing the time, place and manner of elections, that are unconstrained by the state constitution and state courts. North Carolina’s theory—Blackstone’s theory of legislative supremacy—was demonstrably rejected by the Framers of the Constitution, yet it is in full sprint in North Carolina.
The implications for American Constitutionalism are grave. If the Supreme Court decides, probably in June of 2023, to uphold the legislature’s assertions, then the legislature’s preferences on matters of federal elections will be unimpeded by judicial review, as well as the text, structure and history of the Constitution. Consequently, state courts, state governors and redistricting commissions could be deprived of their respective roles in the election process, including their participation in invalidating, vetoing and drawing congressional maps. Once a political party obtained a majority, it would be extremely difficult to dislodge it from power, essentially ending competitive races.
If the U.S. Supreme Court were to overrule the state supreme court decision, it would mark a historic break from the principles and traditions of federalism which, among other practices, reflects a two-hundred-year-old understanding that the high tribunal will defer to state court interpretations of state law. Given that state authority is at its highest pitch when a state’s highest court contemplates and rules on its own constitution and state laws, it would be extremely awkward for the U.S. Supreme Court to say to the high court in North Carolina: You are wrong about your constitution.
There is a better authority on the meaning of the North Carolina Constitution than the current state legislature. In 1786, James Iredell, one of the nation’s most acute legal theorists, a leading member of the state’s ratifying convention and one of the first Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court, remarked on the formation of the state constitution. We “considered how to impose restrictions on the legislature, to guard against the abuse of unlimited legislative power. We should have been guilty of the grossest folly, if in the same moment when we spurned at the insolent despotism of Great Britain, we established a despotic power among ourselves.”
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.