CHEYENNE — All of the election policy proposals put forward by Secretary of State Chuck Gray and his team will be considered by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee during the current interim period between sessions.
Members of the committee approved a motion Tuesday to draft bills for them to consider before the 2024 budget session.They will address durational residency requirements for voter registration, school district trustee oath timeline clarifications and prohibiting private funding of elections.
They will also hear more on Wyoming’s voter intimidation and poll watcher laws and bring back a political expenditures bill that died in the most recent general session due to public testimony outside of the Secretary of State’s Office.
Gray was joined by Chief Policy Officer and General Counsel Joe Rubino and soon-to-be Elections Director CJ Young in presenting their priorities, after updating lawmakers on how they were implementing election laws that were due to go into effect this summer.
The first priority was to develop a bill that would create a 30-day residency requirement to register to vote in Wyoming. This was requested despite a one-year residency requirement in the Wyoming Constitution being struck down by the Wyoming Supreme Court in the 1970s.
The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dunn decision that a durational residency requirement would be unconstitutional and stated that “requirements in our State Constitution and State laws for a durational residence of one year in the State, and residence in excess of 30 days in the county as a precondition for voting are, under the state of the record before us, repugnant to the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution, as construed by the United States Supreme Court in Dunn v. Blurnstein.”
However, other states have since “altered or created durational residential residency requirements to comply with the ruling,” such as Colorado, Idaho, Utah and North Dakota, Gray said.
“The bottom line here is that that constitutional provision was struck down, and in absence of action by the Legislature, we think we need to have action on a durational residency requirement,” Gray said. “We would ask the committee to at least consider this. We believe the 30-day residency requirement for state races would pass federal and state muster.”
Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, asked the secretary of state why there is a compelling interest for the state to impose a residency requirement when the current system seemed to be already working. In response, Gray expressed his concern for the unknown.
He said he asked the county clerks if “someone showed up at a hotel and asked for a ballot, asked to register, is that an illegal action?” He said their response was that it wasn’t clear.
“That’s scary to me. And I think a 30-day requirement passes the strict scrutiny test,” he said. “The state has a clear, compelling interest to make sure that those who are casting ballots are, indeed, Wyoming residents, and to have a relatively moderate residency durational requirement.”
Another significant change the Secretary of State’s Office requested to be considered was to “prohibit or otherwise regulate the use of funding for administration of elections,” similar to 24 other states. A bill addressing the issue was filed in the 2023 general session, but it was not considered for introduction.
“This came out of the 2020 election, where the Center for Tech and Civic Life and the Center for Election Innovation and Research announced a commitment of $300 million to state and local election administrators. And this was supposed to be for PPE and things like that attached to COVID and sanitizer, and ended up being used a lot for solicitation purposes, for harvesting (ballot) purposes,” Gray said. “It’s commonly known as Zuck bucks.”
The secretary of state said this private funding creates “high risk of undue influence over administration of elections.”
He was asked by Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, if Wyoming received any of the $300 million, and Gray said that he was not aware of any dollars funneled into the state.
“There’s no admission that this has occurred. We’re not saying it necessarily 100% has not occurred, but not to my knowledge,” he said. “The way I’d like to position this is that it’s getting ahead of a future potential issue.”
Although all of the proposals will receive bill drafts, it is not guaranteed they will be sponsored by the committee during the next legislative session. Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said it would be quite a few pieces of legislation to file in a non-general session, and it will be debated among committee members in the coming months to determine how the issues will be broken up or whether they will move forward.
This story was published on May 31, 2023.
