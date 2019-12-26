BUFFALO — In September 1982, 18-year-old Randall Shopteese was hitchhiking to Denver after attending Job Corps. He wanted to go to Alaska. He would never arrive at his destination. His body was found Sept. 7, 1982, on a lonely road between Buffalo and Kaycee.
After 36 years behind bars, Shopteese's killer, convicted murderer Donald C. Davis, has been ordered by Fourth Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman to remain incarcerated for up to 50 years.
In a ruling filed Dec. 16, nine months after Davis' resentencing hearing, Edelman sentenced Davis to serve 12 to 50 years for aggravated robbery to be served in the Wyoming State
Penitentiary. On Sept. 6, 1982, Davis, then 17, and Robert G. Cotton, 19, picked up Shopteese, an 18-year-old Native American hitchhiker from Montana.
The following morning, Shopteese’s body was discovered on Mayoworth Road, about halfway between Buffalo and Kaycee, a half mile off U.S. Highway 87. His hands had been cuffed behind his back, and his head had nearly been severed from a buck knife wound.
Davis and Cotton were arrested in Gillette hours later on Sept. 7. The two were originally charged with first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated robbery, But on Feb. 22, 1983, after Cotton cooperated with authorities, Davis pleaded guilty to – and was sentenced to life in prison for – a combined charge of first-degree murder and felony murder to be served concurrently with 20 to 50 additional years for aggravated robbery to be served consecutively.
According to court documents, at the time of the murder, Davis was 17 days shy of his 18th birthday.
More than 20 years later, in Alabama in July 2003, 14-year-old Evan Miller and an accomplice killed their neighbor Cole Cannon, 52, by beating him with a baseball bat until he was unconscious, and then set his trailer on fire while he was inside. In 2006, Miller was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court held that mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole are unconstitutional for juvenile offenders. The majority opinion held that children are constitutionally different from adults for sentencing purposes.
The ruling would affect prisoners all over the United States, one of whom was Wyatt Bear Cloud. Bear Cloud was serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2009 murder in Sheridan. Bear Cloud was 16 when he murdered Sheridan businessman Robert Ernst. Bear Cloud appealed the conviction in 2013 on the same grounds as Miller – that it was a violation of the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.
In 2013, partly in response to the Bear Cloud appeal, the Wyoming Legislature changed state law to specify that juvenile killers become eligible for parole after serving 25 years.
With this change in the law, Davis would seek to be set free.
After serving 32 years, Davis was paroled on Dec. 15, 2015, on the first-degree murder and felony murder convictions and was ordered to begin serving his 20-to-50-year sentence for aggravated robbery. Davis' original sentence was for two
counts – one of first-degree murder premeditation and one of felony murder. The sentences were concurrent, equating to a life sentence, according to Deputy County Attorney Josh Stensaas.
“The Wyoming Supreme Court has given an even higher level of protection to a 17-year-old who commits murder than has the U.S. Supreme Court,” Stensaas said. “The Wyoming Supreme Court has found that if a defendant receives consecutive sentences from more than one crime, that add up to 45 years, then the Wyoming Supreme Court is going to consider those sentences the equivalent of a life sentence.”
At Davis' resentencing in 2016, Edelman ruled that the original
sentence was appropriate and resentenced Davis to 20 to 50 years in prison on the aggravated robbery charge.
Davis' defense team appealed the ruling, and in April 2018 the Wyoming Supreme Court reversed Davis' sentence, concluding that the district court abused its discretion by weighing Davis' youth as an aggravating instead of mitigating factor and failing to consider the participation and potential peer pressure of Cotton.
On March 4, 2019, Davis once again sat in a Johnson County
courtroom. Over the course of two days, the state and Davis' defense team placed psychologists on the stand to testify to Davis' mental state.
Stensaas asked the court to consider Davis' history while incarcerated, citing behavioral problems such as failing a urinalysis test for marijuana in May 1999 and refusal of another urinalysis in November of that same year. Davis has also made serious verbal threats to guards, telling one in December 2006 he got a “rush” from killing.
The state's expert was Amanda Turlington, Psy.D, a Sheridan-
based psychologist. Turlington testified on her review of the defendant's history related to psychological evaluations, behavior, history of prior conduct, including prison records, and evaluated the defendant, which involved a series of tests and a five-hour interview. Turlington diagnosed Davis as having antisocial personality disorder.
The defense team submitted to the court a listing of Davis' his tory of self-improvement classes taken during his incarceration. Stensaas argued that until the Miller ruling in 2012, Davis had taken only one class from 1996 to 2013. Since the ruling, Davis took 17 self-improvement courses only to look better to the parole board, not for self-improvement, Stensaas argued.
Davis' defense team called Daniel Fetsco, an assistant aca demic lecturer of criminal justice at the University of Wyoming.
Fetsco served for 10 years as the deputy and executive director of the Wyoming Board of Parole. Fetsco testified that a few of Davis' violations while incarcerated were dismissed and thus should have little bearing to the court when considering a new sentence.
Davis' defense team called Mark Cunningham, Ph.D, to evalu ate Davis and review the testing that had been performed on Davis in the past and testify on his findings. Stensaas said that a portion of Cunningham's evaluation matched an evaluation he conducted in 2015 on Dexter Lewis II, a capital murder case that took place in Colorado. Stensaas said that Cunningham had only replaced Dexter's name with Davis'.
In his ruling, Edelman wrote that Cunningham's testimony
“did not appear to be tailored to the facts of this case,” but rather it appears that Cunningham used his testimony to “put forth what can only be described as his own personal agenda in these types of cases.”
Davis is incarcerated in the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins.
