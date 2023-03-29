Wyoming’s average gasoline prices drop another 5.5 cents in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE)— Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 14.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 80.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.9 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.19 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.95 per gallon, while the highest was $3.95, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon on Monday.The national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 83 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on Mar. 29, 2023.
Passage of Fair & Open Competition Act allows level playing field for government contracts
DOUGLAS (WNE) — Associated Builders and Contractors praised the Wyoming legislature and Gov. Mark Gordon March 23 for enacting SF 147, the Fair and Open Competition Act, which protects Wyoming taxpayers by ensuring all of the state’s skilled construction workforce can compete on a level playing field for contracts to build state, state-assisted and local public works projects.
Once in effect July 1, Wyoming will be the 25th state with an active policy restricting the use of government-mandated project labor agreements.
Introduced by state Sen. Jim Anderson, R-District 68, this measure prevents the state and its localities from mandating controversial Project Labor Agreements on any taxpayer-funded construction project, thereby ensuring all Wyoming construction workers, including the approximately 97% of the state’s construction workforce that has chosen not to belong to a union, can build their communities.
“As the Biden administration continues its all-out assault on merit shop contractors, Wyoming has chosen to protect their construction workers and taxpayers by ensuring all projects in the state will be procured via fair and open competition, even if the project receives federal dollars,” ABC Vice President of Regulatory, Labor and State Affairs Ben Brubeck said. “State leaders have sent the message that Wyoming doesn’t do business through political favoritism and discriminatory policy, and that all of Wyoming’s construction workforce is welcome to compete to rebuild their communities.”
This story was published on March 29, 2023.
Man charged in Cheyenne kidnapping, assault case
CHEYENNE (WNE) — On Monday, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Cheyenne police were dispatched to a report of shots fired outside a residence near the 800 block of West Sixth Street.
According to statements, a verbal altercation between the suspect, Zachary Hernandez, 41, of Cheyenne, and three occupants of the house, two adult men and one adult woman, occurred in the alley behind the residence. During the argument, Hernandez allegedly fired several gunshots into the air and at an unoccupied parked vehicle. He then allegedly pointed his firearm in the direction of one of the men and forced the woman to enter a vehicle with him.
Once inside the vehicle, a white Kia, Hernandez fled the scene with the woman. He reportedly held a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her while she drove.
Responding officers were provided with a vehicle description and direction of travel. Minutes later, a Laramie County sheriff ’s deputy observed the Kia driving near the 400 block of Avenue C and initiated a high-risk traffic stop. Cheyenne police officers then arrested Hernandez without incident.
Hernandez was booked into the Laramie County jail on three felony counts of aggravated assault-threatening with a deadly weapon and one felony count of kidnapping-terrorizing the victim.
This story was published on March 29, 2023.
