The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by three on Tuesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received 105 new reports of laboratory-confirmed cases and 39 new reports of probable cases Tuesday.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 117, leaving the state with 854 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 196; Uinta County had 111; Natrona had 93; Campbell had 59; Teton had 57; Fremont had 51; Carbon had 41; Sweetwater had 39; Sheridan had 36; Park had 31; Albany had 26; Weston had 21; Goshen had 17; Lincoln had 12; Crook, Platte and Sublette had 10; Johnson had nine; Converse had eight; Big Horn had six; Hot Springs and Washakie had five, and Niobrara had one.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 113,906 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 111,526 have recovered.
