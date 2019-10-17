POWELL (WNE) — Vaping is not allowed in Powell schools, and an amended policy makes that even clearer.
For years, Park County School District No. 1 has banned electronic cigarettes, tobacco and smokeless tobacco on school grounds and vehicles as part of its Tobacco-Free Schools policy.
The school board voted unanimously last week to amend the policy and add vape pens to the list of prohibited tobacco products. The amended policy also includes “other electronic cigarettes.”
As the district considered revisions to its tobacco policy in recent weeks, two employees were concerned that the term “electronic cigarettes” didn’t fully address vape pens, since the devices can be used for substances that don’t contain tobacco, Superintendent Jay Curtis told the school board.
“Vaping, as you all well know, has become quite the epidemic among youth,” Curtis said.
He cited articles that say twice as many students are vaping today as one year ago.
“That continues to rise,” he said. “There is no decline.”
Trustee Lillian Brazelton noted that Wyoming and many other states have seen a rise in vaping-related lung illnesses.
“It’s kind of scary,” she said of the health issues.
When he talks about vaping with students, Curtis said he explains that it took years and years to see the negative side effects of smoking when it first became popular.
“With vaping, within a few years, we’re starting to see these health crises,” he said. “So, this whole ‘safe alternative to smoking’ is lunacy. It’s dangerous.”
