CHEYENNE – Unidentified pharmacists from the Walgreens on Lincolnway are accused of giving a person the wrong dose of their prescription, which caused him to overdose.
Eric and Jennifer Smith are suing Walgreens and John Does 1 and 2, who are alleged to be the licensed pharmacist or technicians that filled the prescription, in U.S. District Court over the allegedly faulty prescription. The Smiths are suing Walgreens for professional malpractice, negligence, negligent hiring and retention, and agency/respondent superior.
The lawsuit is asking for damages for the loss of enjoyment of life, loss of physical and mental functioning, loss of earnings, medical expenses and more. A jury trial is being requested in the case.
According to court documents:
On Sept. 28, 2017, Eric Smith got a prescription from his doctor for 25 mg of Mysoline, which is a highly potent barbiturate, for his seizure and tremor condition.
Smith went to the Walgreens pharmacy on Lincolnway to fill his prescription per his doctor’s orders. Instead of getting the prescribed dose, pharmacists gave Smith 250 mg instead – 10 times the dosage Smith was prescribed.
This meant as Smith was supposed to be gradually increasing his dose to 75 mg, he ended up taking 750 mg. This caused his original condition to get worse, and he experienced new “horrible debilitating” side effects, including uncontrollable crying, shaking, tremors, extreme nightmares, sleep walking, falling, vomiting, uncontrollable nausea, appetite loss and extreme weight loss, according to the lawsuit.
Due to these side effects, he was bedridden for long periods of time, had hallucinations and suicidal thoughts.
