Road deaths are spiking. Here are steps we can take to address them.
From the March 12 Casper Star-Tribune:
Living in Wyoming requires an acceptance that simple tasks like driving to the store can be difficult or even dangerous during the winter months. We’re used to snow, ice, wind, polar temperatures and even the occasional blizzard. But by any measure, this winter has been especially brutal for travel. On March 3, Wyoming recorded its 31st crash death of 2023. At that time last year, only 12 people had died in crashes here. In 2021, that number was 18.
Some of the carnage can be attributed to this winter’s severity. We’ve experienced more storms than normal, more snow that we’d typically expect. Multiple times this year, nearly the entire state’s highway system was either shut down or severely impacted by storms. Icy roads have caused cars to slide into oncoming semi-trucks, resulted in massive pile-ups and left drivers struggling to see the road in front of them.
We’ve also witnessed wrecks that are difficult to prevent. Most notably, five young people died in a chain-reaction crash that authorities say was triggered by a man driving the wrong way on Interstate 80 while high.
The tragically high number of road deaths this year should give us pause and put a renewed focus on steps that can be taken to keep travelers safe as they navigate Wyoming’s highway system. We’re always going to have to contend with the snow, wind and ice. But there are steps we can take to minimize the loss of life.
As drivers, we can make the choice simply not to go. When the roads are an ice rink, we can postpone travel until the outlook improves. Yes, there are trips that cannot be put off: health care being a prime example. But we can weigh the value of a trip to watch a concert or sporting event, for example, versus the risk of a winter-related crash.
We can also drive at the right speed for the conditions. Many of us know the frustration of driving carefully on a snowy highway only to have someone tailgate us as they speed down the road. Or a semi-truck passing us in dangerous conditions, kicking up snow and making it almost impossible to see for several moments. Look through Wyoming Highway Patrol reports on this year’s fatal crashes and you will see a common refrain: driving too fast for the conditions.
It’s also worth asking whether there are things we can do as a state to better improve road safety. The Wyoming Department of Transportation offers a helpful app and website for road conditions. Could they be improved upon to provide drivers with more information ahead of a trip?
There’s also the question of money. We recently discussed the ongoing shortage of Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers, with a quarter of the positions currently vacant. Those vacancies are the result of multiple factors, one of which is pay. Keeping our highways safe requires an investment in the people responsible for that safety. Those include troopers, but also snowplow drivers, road workers and those who communicate road and weather conditions to the public.
As Wyomingites, we tend to spend a lot of time behind the wheel. The population of our state is spread out and there is very little public transportation. That makes road safety especially critical. As individual drivers, let’s do what we can to reverse the deadly trend that we’ve seen this year. And let’s encourage our leaders to promote policies that do the same.
County exemplifies wise spending
From the March 13 Cody Enterprise:
The Park County Commission’s recent allocation of $1.56 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding is a model of how to responsibly spend the financial windfall Wyoming governments have received in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Perhaps the most notable allocation made by the commission was $1.2 million to Park County Road and Bridge to buy 150,000 tons of gravel for road maintenance. This is not a glamorous purchase, but it is one that will pay dividends for years to come.
After all, road maintenance is a constant need, and buying the gravel now will allow road and bridge to reduce its annual budget by as much as $300,000 a year for the next five years, county engineer Brian Edwards said. That’s money that can be allocated to other needs in the county, or saved for a rainy day.
We agree with commissioner Scott Steward who said, “This is probably exactly what these funds should be used for: future savings on ongoing needs.”
The commissioners also allocated dollars for a much-needed community center project in Meeteetse, and replaced outdated infrastructure and equipment. These are projects that address the county’s current needs, but won’t lead to additional investments in the future.
Allocating federal dollars to local projects can be something of a no-win scenario for local governments. There will always be some who question the projects funded through the dollars, and there will be others who wonder whether the federal funding should have been accepted in the first place.
But, from our point of view, the commissioners are taking their responsibility seriously and making choices that will benefit the county both now and in the future.
In late November, we opined that “the county needs to spend the windfall wisely and in a way that doesn’t create future financial burdens.” The commissioners seem to have taken that advice to heart, and we applaud them for that.
— By Stephen Dow
Crossover voting bill is not needed
From the March 8 Cody Enterprise:
We are convinced the Wyoming Legislature’s bill to restrict crossover voting in primary elections is an overreaction to the Cheney-Hageman faceoff in 2022 and the bill will likely weaken rather than strengthen the Wyoming Republican Party.
It appeared the bill had died in committee, but was resurrected at the last minute by the Senate Revenue Committee.
During last year’s Republican primary, there was concern about Democrats switching party affiliation to vote for Liz Cheney as the more moderate candidate.
Their fears were unfounded as Harriet Hageman defeated Cheney by nearly 40 points and the crossover vote in Park County amounted to 1.1% of the total.
House Bill 103 will bar voters from changing their party affiliation after the first day of the candidate filing period.
Proponents argue that crossover voting has muddied Republican primaries, making it easier for moderates to get elected. They probably will not be citing the Cheney-Hageman primary as an example.
Opponents say it will push people to permanently switch to the Republican Party, even if they don’t share its values. So the party could include more people with moderate and even liberal views.
That is exactly what we believe is going to happen.
This phenomenon is already evident in Park County. According to its elections office, there are currently 14,163 registered voters in the county with 88.8% registered as Republicans, 4.9% registered as Democrats and 5.7% as unaffiliated.
Yet, in the 2020 presidential election, 77% of the votes went to Donald Trump despite 89% of voters registering as Republicans. Joe Biden received 21% of the votes with only 5% of voters registered as Democrats.
That demonstrates many voters in the county are already registered Republicans, but don’t share Republican values and vote for Democrats in general elections.
If one wants to win an election in Park County, one must run as a registered Republican and compete in the Republican primary even if one holds liberal views.
HB 103 is intended to keep moderates and liberals from voting in the Republican primaries. The bill will not accomplish that purpose.
Gov. Mark Gordon allowed the bill to become law without signing it, explaining the legislation “adds uncertainty to the voting process.”
We agree, and we suspect neither the Republican Party nor the Democrat Party will be happy when the entire range of political views is all under the same umbrella.
— By John Malmberg
Party over people is wrong
From the March 8 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
House Bill 103, Political party affiliation and declaration changes, requires any change in party affiliation to be made prior to the first day in May, when candidates can file for candidacy, and at least 14 days prior to the general election.
Requiring voters to affiliate with a political party before candidates have even filed for the primary election complicates voters’ choice in Wyoming. It flies in the face of everything Wyomingites stand for, including independence and freedom to vote for the best candidates based on personal knowledge and values. The law discourages participation in democracy and invites constitutional legal challenges.
After passing the House by a large margin, the Senate corporations committee (after hearing dozens of election bills this session) killed HB 103. But through a rarely used procedural method of reassigning a bill after it fails in committee, one of the bill’s strongest advocates had it reassigned to his revenue committee, where he knew it would pass, and it later cleared the Senate to become House Enrolled Act 70.
Despite noting that this law may create confusion for voters, Gov. Mark Gordon made a public pronouncement that despite its “minor flaws,” he would neither sign nor veto the bill. Instead he let it pass into law without a signature.
Secretary of State Chuck Gray spoke in favor of HB 103, saying crossover voting undermines the interests of his party and the “sanctity of elections.” That’s a concerning statement from the person responsible for overseeing elections for all of the state’s voters. Gray has clearly stated that he serves Republican voters. Rarely, if ever, has a seated secretary of state behaved in such a deeply partisan manner.
Multiple committees received testimony from the county clerks association, constituents and members of the Legislature who opposed the effective elimination of a voter’s right to know who’s running for office before selecting a ballot.
All Wyoming taxpayers fund elections, but HB 103 effectively pushes about 58,000 registered Democrats, independents and minor party voters out of an opportunity to participate in the major party’s primary election. Unaffiliated, independent voters are a growing segment of our increasingly polarized two-party system. All voters deserve to choose the ballot they want in the primary election, rather than be disenfranchised.
This bill is just more of the same hypocrisy we’ve come to expect from the supermajority Republican control of the Wyoming Legislature. The same people who call moderate Republicans or crossover voters RINO (Republican in name only, for not fully supporting their party platform) are requiring those who wish to vote in the most important state and national primary election to become who they despise.
So, you could mark your calendars for May 1, 2024, or head down to the county clerk’s office to change parties today. Because now, we will not know who’s running for office until it’s too late to change parties.
Welcome to our state where we will not know who’s running for office, or which party they will register to run with, until it’s too late to change our party affiliation for the primary election. Welcome to our state where blind trust in a party’s platform is required to participate in its primary election. Welcome to a state that believes in party over people.
Wyoming is at a crossroads. Rugged individualism, informed-freedom and mindful independence are Wyoming values. Are we really going to give even more power to a supermajority, binding voters to an exclusive partisan fraternity?
Wyoming can and must do better.
Sam
From the March 9 Lovell Chronicle:
How many of us, in the celestial annals of our interactions with our fellow human beings, can say that the record would show almost always positive interaction — our discourse friendly, our words constructive, our motives pure.
Most of us likely wouldn’t want to view that record as we often put others down, gossip or complain. But one person who may well have reached a very high threshold in such encounters is Sam.
I don’t need to add his last name, Smith. Around these parts, everybody knows who Sam was, and I mean everybody. Why? Simply because he was the most gregarious, friendly person there could be. He was outgoing and engaging, but not in a pushy way. He was simply friendly – and he loved to visit.
If Sam wasn’t your friend when you spoke with him, he would be soon. He would approach almost anyone just to chat. He wasn’t annoying or overly talkative. He just liked people and was interested in them.
Sam was kind. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body. In all the years I knew him and worked with him, nearly 10 years, I never heard him say a disparaging word about anybody. Not once. Oh, he might express frustration or be upset if somebody said something unkind or nasty to him – and yes, there were a few such individuals – but I never heard him put someone down or talk trash.
Sam was pure of heart. He was generous with his time and always wanted to help. And he absolutely loved our local athletes in Big Horn County, from Little League Baseball to high school sports. He would go to a wrestling match or track meet or some other extended event and stay all day, not because he found the event particularly interesting or because he needed more photos. He just wanted to support the team and the athletes, and he wanted to be a part of it all.
There’s an old rule in journalism that a reporter shouldn’t become a part of the event he or she is covering in order to maintain a professional separation and to be unbiased and report fairly. In sports reporting, it’s a little bit different.
You can’t help but cheer for the teams you cover. It’s only human nature. But mostly it’s kind of hidden under your hat.
Well, with Sam, there was no concealing his enthusiasm. He was a true fan. He rooted unabashedly and openly for the teams he covered, so much so that we gave him an annual friendly reminder ahead of State Wrestling that he couldn’t be pumping his fist and shouting when a wrestler won the title and jumped into his coach’s arms, lest he miss the photo. But inside, Sam wanted to be the one to jump and celebrate, and in fact, more than once over the years there were stories of Sam leaping to his feet after a championship round, papers flying, then running along the mat to join in the group hug with the winning wrestler.
That was Sam. Our beloved sportswriter, colleague and friend lost his life last week following a tragic car crash on Sunday, Feb. 26, outside of Casper after covering the state wrestling tournament. On the day before the crash, Sam jumped up onto the platform with the Lovell wrestling team to be in the team photo – hopped right up there with them. It’s absolutely precious. He truly wanted to be a part of the teams he covered, and he loved the kids.
That was Sam in a nutshell, a man loyal to the kids, loyal to the teams, loyal to the coaches and dedicated to his community and our schools — who wanted to be part of something.
For us here in this office, his death leaves a huge hole in our hearts and in our operation. Sadly, his car crash Feb. 26 came one year to the day after the death of our talented graphic designer Dusty McClure, another wonderful young man taken too soon. Next year on Feb. 26 we’re all going to stay in bed or work from home.
I loved Sam. We all did. Heck, the whole community did. To me he was almost an adopted son, or at least a little brother. I worked with him to improve his writing, and every Tuesday night we went over his stories together to help him improve. Sam loved his cliches. If a team won a weekend series or tournament he would write, “Get out the brooms” (for a sweep). If a team won a regional tournament, they’d always have “punched their ticket” to State or if a team placed, they “brought home some hardware” from a tournament.
I probably spent more time with Sam than any other person other than my wife over the last 10 years as co-worker, boss, friend, driver and as a partner on road trips. Traveling to and from distant events, we engaged in the Sam Historical Tour, which included the Oregon Trail Ruts near Guernsey, Fort Laramie, Fossil Butte National Monument, the first JC Penney store in Kemmerer and the graves of Sacajawea and Chief Washakie near Ethete. When quizzed, he always knew where the Wedding of the Waters was.
I miss him dearly, and still cannot process the fact that he’s gone. His softball mitt still rests behind his computer screen at the office. I still expect him to come striding into the office to a hearty greeting by Ryan: “Sammy!”
It just isn’t fair to lose a man so pure of heart. When my pastor stopped by the office last Thursday to offer condolences, she spied a bumper sticker on Sam’s desk bearing the University of Wyoming’s new marketing slogan, “The World Needs More Cowboys.”
“No,” she said. “The world needs more Sams.” Truer words were never spoken.
— Observations by David Peck
Some bills deserve to die
From the March 9 Northern Wyoming News:
At the end of each legislative session I would ask the late Senator Gerry Geis if there were any bills that didn’t make it through that he wished had and 99.9% of the time he would say no.
He would add, if they are good bills, they will be back, if not then having them not pass was a good thing.
The more I cover the Legislature (even after 30-plus years) the more I realize he was correct.
Case in point, Rep. John Winter has tried a few times to bring back the wolf depredation compensation and was successful this session.
This session, of the 497 bills and resolutions introduced, only 39.4% passed both Houses, or rather 60.6% failed. There is a lot of time factored into those bills, time spent by the Legislative Service Office in doing some research and helping in writing some of the bills, time spent by legislators and time spent during the session on introduction and on committee work.
Think about it, 497 bills. That is a lot of legislation and a lot of laws if they had all passed. Of course, some were similar and many addressed the same issues. There were multiple anti-abortion bills, multiple property tax bills.
It seems like legislators could work together in the interim and communicate regarding bills to streamline the process so the best of the best is considered during the session.
Some bills that died that I feel should not come back, but likely will include:
•House Bill 126 that would have allowed a person to use “reasonable and appropriate physical force upon another person” to terminate what an owner believes is the commission of a criminal trespass. The shoot first ask questions later approach is not the best way to handle trespassing, in my opinion.
•Senate File 72 would have prohibited employers from forcing employees to be implanted with a microchip.
Why would an employer microchip employees?
Most of all, is this really a problem or do we really believe it will be a problem in the future?
•Senate File 135 would have allowed conceal carry firearms into governmental meetings including legislative committee meetings. This was tried several times since 2015 with one version going to the governor’s desk where it was vetoed primarily due to language regarding the legislative meetings.
I am a strong proponent of the Second Amendment but I do not believe guns have a place in governmental meetings. Considering how volatile our society has become, such allowances for conceal carry at these meetings would only be asking for trouble.
And, as I have asked with other legislation, what problem does this solve? If it does not solve a problem, is it even necessary?
Some bills that died this session that perhaps just need a little work:
•House Bill 43 that would have increased the fine from $750 to $1,500 for drivers going on roads that are closed. This winter showed that something needs to be done when roads are closed but I am not sure just increasing a fine is the answer. I think more research needs to be done on the best deterrent.
People who ignore road closures put emergency workers at risk when they have to go and find them or rescue them if they get stuck.
•Senate File 162, the Grace Smith Medical Freedom Act allows for exceptions from mandatory school immunizations, no questions asked. I get the premise behind the bill, freedom to choose health care but I think the bill needs more work. Since there are exemptions in place and a process, I am curious what problem this actually solves.
•Senate File 181 would have expanded the drug induced homicide statute to include unlawfully delivering fentanyl, heroin or methamphetamine to another person that results in the person’s death.
This is a law that is needed and I am guessing that the legislators know this but perhaps some of the language needs tweaked. This would be a question for prosecutors and law enforcement. We have one case in Washakie County where a person is being charged in the death of another person who died from an overdose but the charge is conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, not homicide. He should be charged with homicide.
So when looking at the numerous bills that failed for numerous reasons (some without support from leadership, some with little support from fellow legislators, some from the sponsor pulling it after realizing it needed more work), maybe legislators should take time, not hurry legislation.
Maybe there should be a limit on the number of bills introduced each year because I wonder if anyone actually read all 497 bills?
Limiting the number would make it easier for the public to follow what the Legislature is doing.
Something to consider. Maybe it will be one of the hundreds of bills prefiled for the next session.
— By Karla Pomeroy
When tragedy strikes, we come together
From the March 7 Powell Tribune:
The most recent spat of below-zero temps, snow and wind, led to some horrific road conditions around the state and led to a pair of tragedies for our region. On Feb. 24, Shannah and Wendy Nelson died when their truck spun on ice and hit a semi on the Powell Highway. On Feb. 26, Sam and Natalee Smith of Lovell were seriously injured in a crash while leaving state wrestling in Casper. Sam died of his injuries last week.
For us, as local residents seeing two young women die on a road many of us drive every day was tough to see, and to know a mother lost two of her daughters, a husband, his wife, a son, his mother.
The Smith tragedy hits home as well, as he was a longtime sports reporter for the Lovell Chronicle, a newspaper we work closely with. Sam was a colleague many of us knew well and our own sports writer was in Casper at the same time, covering the same state tournament.
But in both cases it’s heartening to see the Powell and Lovell communities step up and support the families of those who died.
When talking with my wife about how we could help the Nelsons, she remarked that she loved living in a small town. It’s because we take care of each other. We step up and help, whether we know the people who are suffering or not.
Here are some of the ways to help:
For the Nelson family
A Nelson Family Benefit account has been set up at Bank of Powell to help the Nelsons’ family members — including the sisters’ parents, Brenda and Larry Nelson — with any financial needs. A separate Meal Train webpage, online at mealtrain.com/trains/kw0vkd, had raised more than $10,000 in donations as of Thursday, with volunteers signing up to provide meals to the family for the coming weeks.
There is also a benefit auction scheduled for March 18 at the Powell Eagles starting at 4 p.m.
For the Smith family
A benefit account has also been established at Big Horn Federal, and a Venmo account has been set up in their name. An online auction has been established on Facebook under Medical Expenses for Sam and Natalee Smith and as of March 1 had already gathered 661 group members and 88 items for auction. The auction closes on March 17.
— By Zac Taylor
Spring ahead
From the March 9 Thermopolis Independent Record:
With the first day of Spring right around the corner, this weekend marks the beginning of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m.
Thanks to technology, most of our cell phones will make the leap on their own. Don’t forget to set all your other clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or change them Sunday morning.
Under legislation unanimously passed by the Senate last March, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, the seasonal changing of clocks would have effectively been eliminated in the U.S.
Despite initial enthusiasm from some House members, a matching bill introduced in the U.S. House did not pass or make it to a vote before the 117th Congress officially ended on Jan. 3, 2023.
That means the legislation needed to be reintroduced during the current Congress in 2023. So, on March 2, ahead of Daylight Saving Time, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023 for the 118th Congress. The legislation would end the antiquated practice of changing clocks twice a year. U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan (R-FL) introduced companion legislation in the House.
But the bill will still need to pass both the Senate and House, and receive President Biden’s signature, to become law.
A bill passed and signed into law by Governor Gordon in 2020 would have Wyoming observe Mountain Daylight Time, the time observed in summer, year-round. However, the law would only be enacted if the U.S. Congress, along with four other neighboring states, also enacted similar bills.
Hawaii and Arizona – except for the Navajo Nation – are the only U.S. states that don’t observe daylight saving time.
We want to hear from our readers on this issue. Are you a Supporter of the Sunshine Protection Act? Drop us an email at news@thermopir.com to let us know your thoughts.
Once again, Wyoming Legislature earns failing grade
From the March 11 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Ask most any Wyoming legislator how they think they did during this year's 37-day general session, and they'll probably say, "Not bad" or "Pretty good, all things considered."
We beg to differ.
Maybe our bar is set too high, but we expect our elected lawmakers to do what's best for ALL Wyoming residents, not just those who agree with them. Which is why, for the second year in a row, the Wyoming Legislature has earned an "F" from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial board.
We'll get into the specifics of why we rated them so low in just a second, but what's most frustrating is hearing and reading comments to the contrary from legislative leaders after the session ends. Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, and House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, would have you believe they worked hard and had your best interest in mind at all times. Because they shoved $1.4 billion into various savings accounts, they feel like it was a successful session.
This attempted snow job is worse than any blizzard a Wyoming winter could throw at you. Remember, this was the longer, non-budget gathering. Yes, a supplemental budget was considered and passed – in record time, lawmakers boast, as if speed should earn them bonus points. But it's during these longer sessions that we expect lawmakers to dig in and address the deeper problems that the state continues to struggle with.
Instead, senators rushed through their bills like their pants were on fire, at one point even considering the possibility of adjourning for a few days while the House of Representatives caught up. And the House, where a large crop of new lawmakers seemed determined to make long-winded statements about every bill, slogged along, debating national issues that had very little – if anything – to do with the challenges faced by Wyoming residents. They also refused to debate late into the night on deadline days in order to make sure every bill that had received committee support was heard on the chamber floor.
Sorry, but we're not drinking the Kool-Aid being handed out by legislative leaders. For the reasons below and many more, the 2023 legislative session was mostly a colossal waste of time.
***
The supplemental budget
Final grade: 18 out of 25
Key measures of success: Funds programs to help average Wyoming residents; avoids draconian cuts to state services; boosts pay for state employees and compensation for retirees; balances long-term savings with wise expenditures.
Reasons for the score: This is the first of only two "bright spots" of the session, if you can call them that, and that's only because it could have been worse.
It came as no surprise that lawmakers agreed with Gov. Mark Gordon and took the conservative approach to spending. When presented with a nearly $2 billion surplus before the session began, both the Joint Appropriations Committee and the governor were focused on saving as much as possible before the next inevitable "bust" comes along.
The final number was $1.4 billion. Divided over long-term and more liquid savings accounts, that largesse was socked away to help pay the bills in leaner times. That's not a bad idea, of course, since state leaders continue to ignore the reality that they must diversify the state's economy and reduce their dependence on income from fossil fuel industries or revise the tax structure to create new sources of income.
What kept this grade from being lower is that they did approve the full $70 million external cost adjustment recommended by the Joint Education Committee for K-12 schools, along with money for capital construction, to fully fund the property tax refund program, and to provide raises for current and former state employees.
Medicaid expansion
Final grade: 5 out of 20
Key measures of success: Wyoming lawmakers finally vote to accept federal funding to expand Medicaid coverage to an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 low-income residents.
Reasons for the score: Since the main objective for this category was extending Medicaid coverage to those who fall in the "insurance gap," the score really should be zero. For at least another year, an estimated 19,000 residents who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid and not enough to afford health coverage through the federal marketplace will continue to lack insurance.
Why? Because one man – House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett – refused to allow the full House of Representatives to debate House Bill 80. This committee-sponsored bill had been developed and debated during the previous interim period and stood a decent chance of passing the House (which is why it stayed in Rep. Neiman's drawer).
Would it have passed the Senate? Who knows. But the fact that it never got a chance to cross over is beyond shameful. We just hope Mr. Neiman can live with himself, knowing that fellow Wyomingites could be suffering from curable health conditions because of his actions.
Five points may be too generous, but at least the Legislature did barely pass House Bill 4, which maintains Medicaid coverage for those women already covered for up to a full year after the birth of a baby. Without it, the coverage would have ended after just two months. Many are considering it the biggest health care "win" in years, which says a lot.
Mental health services and suicide prevention
Final grade: 5 out of 15
Key measures of success: Permanent funding is approved for the state’s 24-7 suicide prevention lifeline, and Wyoming joins interstate compacts for psychologists and licensed professional counselors.
Reasons for the score: The good news first: Both Senate File 10 and SF 26 passed, which means out-of-state providers can offer counseling services to residents through telehealth, as well as in person. Wyoming's licensed providers also will be allowed to serve clients outside of the state's borders.
Were it not for that, however, this score, too, would have been zero. After much debate in both chambers, House Bill 65, "988 suicide prevention," created an empty trust fund to support continuation of the 24-hour Wyoming-based suicide prevention hotline.
Keep in mind that lawmakers stuffed $1.4 billion into savings but couldn't be bothered to put any of the recommended $40 million into the trust fund to try to reduce the nation's worst suicide rate. Is there any greater example of elected representatives signaling they have no interest in protecting the most vulnerable Wyoming residents?
Financial support for local governments
Final grade: 8 out of 10
Key measures of success: Either through the supplemental budget or via individual bills, legislators boost financial support for cities, towns and counties statewide.
Reasons for the score: House Bill 185 was the second "bright spot" of the 2023 session, as legislators agreed to provide $26.25 million more to local governments than was originally allocated for the current biennium. For Cheyenne, this means about $1 million more than expected. For small communities struggling to stay afloat, we hope it's enough. Again, remember that lawmakers saved more than $3.50 for every $1 spent this session.
Maintain/increase support for ALL Wyoming residents
Final grade: 4 out of 10
Key measures of success: Whether it’s election reform or juvenile justice funding, state lawmakers need to find ways to benefit ALL Wyoming residents, not just those they agree with.
Reasons for the score: Again, this score probably should have been lower, based solely on the fact lawmakers passed House Bill 103. The bill, which Gov. Mark Gordon allowed to become law without his signature, prevents voters from changing their party affiliation after May 1, which is before the first day of the candidate filing period. That means that before anyone has a chance to see who is running for each open seat at all levels of government, voters will have to decide which party primary they want to participate in.
Republican lawmakers believe they're protecting the "integrity" of the election process. We think it is nothing but an unnecessary, knee-jerk reaction to a perceived problem that isn't real by a fear-mongering dominant party hell-bent on maintaining control at all costs. It also will create unnecessary extra work for county clerks, who will have to explain the change and turn away angry voters who aren't eligible to register during certain time periods.
What kept this score from being lower were small actions like creation of the Ashanti Alert system for missing Indigenous persons and "adults at risk" and requiring K-12 school districts to provide students with information about apprenticeships and other workforce programs, not just college scholarships.
Avoiding harmful legislation
Final grade: 2 out of 10
Key measures of success: No bills are passed that harm any segment of the population in any way.
Reasons for the score: Rereading the paragraph above this means the score should be a zero, based solely on the crossover voting bill outlined above. Then there's Senate File 133, the "trans sports" bill. And the lack of funding for the suicide hotline. And the anti-abortion bills.
None of this even addresses the large amount of testimony from lawmakers that impacts the mental health of transgender youth, low-income mothers and others who obviously are "lesser-than" people to those who could help make their lives better.
The only silver lining here is that other harmful bills were killed, including one to prohibit business owners and schools from requiring customers to wear masks during a pandemic and another to prevent law enforcement officers from removing firearms from anyone deemed a danger to themselves or others.
Civility
Final grade: 6 out of 10
Key measures of success: Elected officials refrain from name-calling and show each other respect, regardless of how much they disagree.
Reasons for the score: This score was a perfect 10 halfway through the session. Then came comments from Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne; Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody; and others like them, directed at fellow lawmakers who dared to challenge their bills.
Ultimately, Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, couldn't help but publicly put his foot in his mouth, calling a resident who dared to challenge his claims related to gender-affirming care a "f***ing idiot" in a text message and on his Facebook page. That latest violation of civility by Mr. Bouchard earned him a stern warning from the Senate president and a promise of more serious consequences if it happens again.
***
The final tally: 48 out of a possible 100 points, which is clearly a failing grade, just as it was at the end of the 2022 budget session. Could it have been worse? Of course, but that's hardly worth celebrating.
Were there some other "successes" this year? A few, including: restricting underage marriage; offering incentives designed to boost National Guard and Highway Patrol recruitment; creation of "Purple Star Schools"; and funding for volunteer firefighter pensions and EMS districts. But all of these are minor compared to the larger work that could have been done.
The bottom line is that most Wyoming legislators continue to be disconnected from reality, living in a fantasy world where residents aren't dying from illnesses that are entirely curable, if only they had health insurance, or ending their own lives at rates higher than anywhere else in the country.
The question we have to ask ourselves is how much longer we're going to allow them to continue to ignore these realities while focusing their energy on discriminating against those they disagree with.
No, the 67th Wyoming Legislature's general session didn't "position tomorrow's Wyoming leaders for success," and our current crop of leaders are anything but "far-sighted." If only they would stop trying to convince us otherwise and do the hard work that needs to be done.
David Adler: Court finally ends race discrimination in public accommodations
Racial discrimination in southern hotels and restaurants throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Congress determined in 1964 through hearings and studies, had created for Black Americans great challenges and difficulties in their desire to travel from state to state.
The Supreme Court had held a century before that Americans enjoyed a constitutional right to travel, but how could Blacks realistically exercise that right without access to lodgings and places to eat?
Congress sought in 1964, in the context of the historic civil rights movement, a legislative remedy against the widespread racism throughout the South but where in the Constitution could they find the necessary assistance? The Court, after all, in The Civil Rights Cases of 1883, had declared unconstitutional the Civil Rights Act of 1875, by which Congress, acting under the 14th Amendment, had attempted to prohibit discrimination by private businesses, including hotels, restaurants, carriage services and theaters. The Court ruled that Congress possessed authority to regulate state action but lacked power to prevent private acts of race discrimination.
In the post-World War II years, as the Court rolled back discrimination in public schools, parks and other public accommodations, legal scholars felt increasingly optimistic that the high bench might overturn its decision in The Civil Rights Cases, paving the way for Congress to prohibit private discrimination.
But members of Congress, sitting in committee in 1964, feared the possibility that the Court might uphold its 19th Century ruling, which many regarded as punitive, thus stifling the efforts of the national legislature to expand civil rights.
What to do? Congress, behind the leadership of President Lyndon Johnson, enacted the 1964 Civil Rights Act which, in Title 2 of the landmark legislation, declared that “all persons shall be entitled to the full and equal enjoyment” of public accommodations, without “discrimination or segregation on the ground of race, color, religion or national origin.”
Given the Court’s ruling in the 1883 Civil Rights Cases, what constitutional ground could Congress invoke to justify the 1964 Civil Rights Act? Answer: the authority to regulate interstate commerce under Article I, section 8, Clause 3.
By the end of the year, in a pair of cases — Heart of Atlanta Hotel v. United States and Katzenbach v. McClung — the Court unanimously upheld Title 2 of the Civil Rights Act as a lawful exercise of congressional control over interstate commerce. Justice Tom Clark delivered the opinions for the Court, declaring that the “record is replete with evidence of the burdens that discrimination by race or color places upon interstate commerce.” Clark noted the increased mobility of Americans in the post war era and observed that Blacks were particularly affected by the discrimination, “having to travel great distances to secure” lodgings, “and often they have been unable to obtain accommodations and have to call upon friends to put them up overnight.”
The Heart of Atlanta Hotel, like Ollie’s Barbecue, the subject of Katzenbach v. McClung, maintained that it was of a “purely local character” and thus subject to state control and not congressional regulation under the interstate commerce power. Justice Clark, writing for the Court, said, “assuming this to be true, if it is interstate commerce that feels the pinch, it does not matter how local the operation which applies the squeeze.” To the Court, the “squeeze” was obvious. Denial of hotel accommodations would deter Blacks from traveling from state to state and region to state. In the case of Ollie’s Barbecue, some of the products that it served were purchased from other states, a clear example of interstate commerce.
Congress utilized the Commerce Clause to respond to the pervasive practice of race discrimination, one of the nation’s most serious moral concerns. Heart of Atlanta and Katzenbach were not the first cases in American history that involved use of the commerce power to address social justice issues. Congress, for example, has at various times invoked the Commerce Clause to discourage practices which it deems evil, dangerous or unwise, including the interstate sale of lottery tickets, white slave trafficking, the transportation of intoxicating liquors and child labor.
The purposes and rationales behind the exercise of the commerce power, the Court has said, are beyond judicial contemplation. In United States v. Darby (1941), Justice Harlan Fiske Stone spoke for generations of Justices: “The motive and purpose of a regulation of interstate commerce are matters for the legislative judgment upon the exercise of which the Constitution places no restriction and over which the courts are given no control.”
1964 was a pivotal year in the history of the American civil rights movement. It represented one of the few years in which all three branches of government pulled on the same oar to promote human dignity and civil rights. We could use more governmental synergy in addressing the great challenges in our time.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
