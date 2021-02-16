The deaths of 15 more Wyoming residents are connected to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health said Tuesday.
However, the department also announced that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state continued to fall Tuesday, dropping by 84 from Sunday.
The Health Department reported the 15 deaths occurred between last month and within the last week and brought to 662 the number of deaths among Wyoming residents tied to the coronavirus.
Most of the deaths occurred among older adults.
The victims included five Laramie County residents, three women and two men, and four Sheridan County women.
Other victims included a Converse County woman, a Fremont County woman, two Natrona County men, a Park County woman and a Teton County man.
Meanwhile, the number of active cases of coronavirus in the state continued to drop as reported recoveries outnumbered new cases.
The Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 162 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 53 new probable cases.
At the same time, the department said it received reports of 284 recoveries among people with either confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 689 active cases, a decline of 84 from Sunday.
No updates were issued Monday because of the President’s Day holiday.
Fremont County had 111 active cases as of Tuesday; Teton County had 102; Natrona County had 74; Laramie County had 66; Sweetwater had 50; Carbon had 47; Uinta had 39; Sheridan had 37; Albany had 36; Park had 33; Converse had 24; Lincoln had 18; Big Horn had 16; Campbell had 12; Goshen and Platte had seven; Washakie had four; Sublette and Weston had two, and Hot Springs and Johnson had one.
Crook and Niobrara counties had no active cases as of Tuesday.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New laboratory-confirmed cases were reported in 15 counties Tuesday. Fremont County reported 33 new cases, while Teton County reported 18.
The increase in confirmed and probable cases brought to 53,351 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since Wyoming’s first case was detected in March.
Of those, 52,000 have recovered since the pandemic began, according to Health Department figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.