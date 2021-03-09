The deaths of nine more Wyoming residents have been tied to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred between late January and March, brought the total number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to the illness in the past year to 691.
All of the victims were age 65 or older, the department said.
The residents who died included a Campbell County man and woman and a Park County man and woman.
Other victims included a Carbon County man, a Converse County woman, a Johnson County man, a Laramie County woman and a Lincoln County man.
The announcement Tuesday came as the state recorded another decline in active coronavirus cases in the state, down four from Monday to total 454.
