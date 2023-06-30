Affirmative action strike-down won’t impact UW or CSU admissions
CHEYENNE—The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down affirmative action in college admissions on Thursday will not impact the admissions processes at either the University of Wyoming or nearby Colorado State University.
Though the court declared race can no longer be a factor in admission, neither university anticipates changes in their own admissions.
“The university does not see any direct impact from this,” UW associate vice president of institutional communications Chad Baldwin said.
The University of Wyoming does not have any race-based admission policies and therefore will not be impacted, Baldwin said.
CSU President Amy Parsons, a Cheyenne native, emailed students after the decision to inform them of the impact it would have on campus. “This constitutional ban on race-conscious admissions will impact admissions practices at many institutions,” Parsons said in the email. “Here at CSU, the court’s decision will not affect the undergraduate admissions process we have had in place for decades.”
Parsons also included that this past year’s incoming freshman class was historically the largest, with more than 5,700 students.
Of these students, 28% were from diverse backgrounds, 25% were first-generation students and 60% were Colorado residents, with several hundred students coming from rural communities.
“To prospective students and families who fear this ruling will change their access to a CSU education, nothing could be further from the truth,” Parsons said in the email. “An undergraduate education at CSU remains available to all qualified students with the talent and determination to attend a top-tier research university.”
Rising water at Flaming Gorge threatens unattended trailers
LYMAN—If you’re planning to leave your camper or RV for a few days to reserve a good camping spot near the shoreline of Flaming Gorge, beware water levels at the reservoir are currently up over eight feet from one year ago.
A high amount of mountain snowmelt runoff, increased outflows upstream from Fontenelle Reservoir, and decreased outflows at the Gorge itself have raised water levels nearly three feet during the first 14 days of June.
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Mower said, “Obviously, if the water gets too high and you’re parked too close to the shoreline, at the very least, you’re risking water damage to your camper or other property. We just want people to be aware and be smart about the rising water levels.”
Unless otherwise posted, Mower said, dispersed camping regulations on most BLM Wyoming-administered public land, including around the Gorge, allows for a 14-day occupancy limit within a 28-day period.
The 14-day limit is reached either through several separate visits, or 14 days of continuous occupancy during the 28-day period.
Campers may leave their personal property unattended for up to 72 hours, but the length of time property is left unattended also counts toward the 14-day camping limit.
After 14 days, campers must then move outside of a five-mile radius from their previous location.
For more details on recreating on public lands in Wyoming, please visit the BLM’s website at blm.gov/wyoming.
For the latest updates on water levels at Flaming Gorge, please visit its water database website at flaminggorge.water-data.com.
