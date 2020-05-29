CHEYENNE (WNE) – Just a few years ago, a global pandemic – or perhaps a more foreseeable disaster – could have spelled the end of Cheyenne Frontier Days.
But about three years back, the CFD Board of Directors, along with CEO Tom Hirsig, decided to institute a more stringent saving policy for the annual event.
“In our minds, we were thinking, ‘What would happen if a tornado came and knocked our grandstands down a week before Frontier Days and we couldn’t have our show? Could we absorb that?’” Hirsig said in an interview Thursday.
Following the cancellation of CFD and five other large Wyoming rodeos Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those hypotheticals have suddenly become reality. The organization that puts on CFD has already spent $2 million on this year’s event, and estimates an additional $5 to $6 million hit due to the cancellation, which was the first in the rodeo’s 124-year history.
Because they began reserving money for such a loss a few years ago, event organizers expect the world’s largest outdoor rodeo to survive, but it will be left in a precarious position financially.
“It’s going to virtually wipe out everything we’ve saved to get to next year,” Hirsig said.
“I can tell you if this would have happened seven years ago, we would be out of business. We’d be borrowing money to put on the next year’s show.”
In total, it costs the organization roughly $15 million a year to hold the 10-day event, which includes rodeo competitions, parades and evening concerts. Additionally, Hirsig noted the organization has year-round expenses, such as staff salaries and upkeep of its new headquarters building in Frontier Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.