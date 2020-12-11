SHERIDAN — Individuals facing criminal charges in Sheridan County and the victims of those crimes may have a longer wait than usual to see the conclusion of court cases due to delays brought about by COVID-19, raising questions regarding pretrial detainment and bond.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn began delaying jury trials last month, citing concerns for health and safety as well as acknowledging potential prejudices that could arise for jurors who may resent having to appear for such hearings during a pandemic.
The Wyoming Supreme Court followed suit shortly after 4th Judicial District Court.
Those delays prompted William Ziska, whose trial was originally set to begin Nov. 16, to seek changes to his bond, which is currently set at $25,000 cash.
Ziska faces 12 counts of voyeurism and one count of sexual exploitation of children for allegedly observing juveniles and adults in a bathroom via video recording for about one month. All of the charges are felonies and Ziska faces up to 34 years incarceration and fines of up to $70,000 if convicted.
In court Tuesday, Ziska’s attorney Anna Malmberg asked for a modification of his bond, citing the continuance of the defendant’s trial. The November trial date was postponed to January, but Malmberg noted it’s likely the trial will be continued again due to ongoing health and safety concerns.
Malmberg asked Ziska’s bond be reduced so only 10% of the $25,000 bond would need to be paid in order for the defendant to be released. She added that Ziska had plans to stay with his parents in Cody and a no-contact order could be part of the bond conditions.
Prosecuting attorney Christina White, though, said victims in the case have expressed concern regarding Ziska’s potential release.
Fenn denied the motion to amend bond, but noted the ongoing challenge of such discussions during the pandemic.
On a national level, the American Bar Association has noted ways in which the pandemic has upended the criminal justice system as a whole, in particular raising questions regarding defendants’ right to a speedy trial under the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
According to a March 2020 article in the American Bar Association Journal, the U.S. has more than 2 million inmates with more than 540,000 incarcerated people who haven’t been convicted or sentenced but remain detained. Many, the article said, were stuck because they could not afford bail.
Ziska originally pleaded not guilty to all of his charges in April 2020, and his attorney noted his limited criminal history. She said during Tuesday’s hearing that bond is not meant to punish the defendant.
Some states, throughout the pandemic, have issued emergency orders eliminating bail for individuals charged with low-level or non-violent offenses, but Wyoming has not issued any such order.
Some national efforts also focused on eliminating money bail prior to the pandemic, but have redoubled their efforts since it began.
For example, the Pretrial Justice Institute argues on its website that money bail discriminates against the poor and working-class, leading to unequal outcomes based on wealth. The organization advocates for expansion of the use of unsecured bonds, which only require payment if a person fails to show up to court.
While Ziska’s request for a reduction in bail was denied Tuesday, his will not be the last to appear on the local district court docket — at least two other bond reduction hearings are set for this week alone.
