CHEYENNE (WNE) — Mark Carey is very familiar with Cheyenne – his grandpa was born here, and it’s where his dad grew up.
That’s part of the reason he and his mother were so interested in expanding their family-owned, full-service monument company from Loveland, Colorado, to Cheyenne. They had their eye on a property at 2422 Seymour Ave. for years, so when they had a chance to buy the property, they jumped on it.
Now, Landmark Monuments is open, ready to create headstones, pet markers, bronze memorials and granite vases for Cheyenne residents who need them, with the mother-son duo at the helm.
“It’s just been a dream to branch out this way,” said Carey, the vice president of the company.
And while the location is a new addition for the company, they are no strangers to working in the community. Tri-State Memorial, which used to inhabit the same building, closed a few years back, and Carey said they’ve been helping fill that gap from Colorado. Over the last couple of years, they’ve provided monuments and memorials for customers from Pine Bluffs to Saratoga.
Although he said the distance wasn’t an issue for many of their customers, the new location will make the process more convenient for people in need of monument services.
