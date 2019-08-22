WORLAND (WNE) — With proper packaging and sealed bags, the Worland City Council gave unanimous consent for the Worland Maverik store to offer adult alcoholic Chillers.
Dan Post, store director, came to the council last month requesting permission to offer the alcoholic drinks in the Worland store. He came back to the council Tuesday to address some concerns that were brought up at the previous meeting.
He said, “No alcoholic beverage will leave my store as an open container.”
He said when a customer comes in they will wait at the dispensing area until a Maverik employee can wait on them. They will ask for ID and then get their order. The cup will have a heat sealed lid on it and then a bag placed around it and sealed. Then the purchase will be made at the register where the customer will again show proper ID for the purchase.
Regarding the alcohol that will be served, Post said it depends on the recipe and there will be different recipes. He said the recipes could include “top shelf” wine or liquor.
The actual alcohol content will vary by recipe and type of alcohol. He said they mix 750 milliliters of wine or liquor with 828 milliliters of water to arrive at 5.5% ABV (alcohol by volume) or 4.35% ABW (alcohol by weight).
