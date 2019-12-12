RIVERTON (WNE) — Coroner’s officials were not told about the fatal, officer-involved shooting that took place Sept. 21 in Riverton until more than five hours after the incident, according to a press release.
Anderson Antelope, 58, of Riverton, died as a result of the shooting, which occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Walmart.
The Riverton Police Department officer involved was uninjured, though officials said Antelope stabbed him in the chest with a six-inch knife.
The officer's body armor prevented the blade from penetrating, officials said; when Antelope continued the knife attack, he was shot.
The officer had been called to the area in response to a report of intoxication at Walmart.
In an interview, Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen said local law enforcement officers usually call his office "as soon as they have a verified death that is suspicious." That way, he or one of his deputies can respond to the scene right away to get an "overview" of the situation.
“That's really critical in an investigation - to see things, as it is, immediately," Stratmoen said.
His agency didn't have that opportunity in the case of Antelope's death, he said.
Other entities have countered the coroner's claim that his office is called immediately after a death that is deemed suspicious, however.
"He's not a first responder," Riverton Mayor Rich Gard, adding that certain elements of the investigation must be established before the coroner becomes a part of the process.
