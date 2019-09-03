JACKSON (WNE) — The U.S. Secretary of the Interior has made a top-down decision about the use of electric bikes on National Park Service lands, bucking policies that today are set individually by parks.
Going forward, electric bikes, aka e-bikes, will be on an even playing field with human-powered bicycles, according to a policy memorandum that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt signed Thursday and gave to the media Friday.
“E-bikes are allowed where traditional bicycles are allowed,” the four-page policy reads. “E-bikes are not allowed where traditional bicycles are prohibited, including wilderness areas.”
Northwest Wyoming’s two national parks were caught off guard by the directive from their federal government parent department. When reached by phone Friday, public affairs officials said they had no idea when the policies would officially change.
“We don’t have any details at this time about how this affects Yellowstone,” spokeswoman Rebecca Roland said. “We’re awaiting guidance from the national office.”
Previously, there was no National Park Service-wide policy on e-bikes. Electric and pedal-assist bicycles are prohibited in all parts of Yellowstone except roads that are open to public motor vehicles, according to the superintendent’s compendium.
In Grand Teton National Park, e-bikes have been banned on the celebrated pathway network but allowed on the parallel roads alongside traffic. Like in Yellowstone, e-bikes were also prohibited from Teton Park Road during the stretch of spring when the road is plowed and off-limits to cars, but popular with walkers and bikers.
