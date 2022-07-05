Flooding causes evacuations, highway closures near Lingle
CASPER (WNE) —Residents of Lingle were told to evacuate to higher ground on Friday morning, as water from a canal breach west of town reached into town.
Anyone in town south of the railroad tracks and Lucerne Ditch were at risk from the levee failure, according to a post from the Torrington Police Department.
The National Weather Service Cheyenne office issued the flash flood warning for the Single area Friday morning, expecting it to last until 4 p.m. A Whalen Dam operator told the office that “flow through the breach would begin to recede” after 2 p.m.
About six miles of U.S. Highway 26 between Lingle and Ft. Laramie was also closed Friday, as crews reported about half a mile of highway completely covered by water. Traffic was been diverted to Wyoming Highway 157.
This story was posted on July 2, 2022.
Sandy Fire 70% contained, response downsizing
JACKSON (WNE) — The Sandy Fire burning near Bondurant is roughly 70% contained, fire officials said Monday.
The roughly 150-person team responding to the fire also is beginning to downsize, according to Kim Hemenway, public information officer for the Type 3 team coordinating the response to the 105-acre fire.
The outlook for containing the blaze was “very positive,” she told the Jackson Hole Daily on Monday.
The Sandy Fire hadn’t grown since Saturday while firefighters had built a fire line — a break in fuel intended to stop or slow a spreading blaze — around the fire. In addition, some rain had helped “cool things down,” she said. Closures of six trails in the area and one Forest Service road, however, remain in place.
Though fire is a natural part of the landscape in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, Hemenway said fire officials decided to pursue a strategy of “full suppression” in part because of the recent history of fires in the area. Hemenway said suppression of the Sandy Fire was intended to “protect the surrounding communities” like Bondurant, Pinedale and Jackson farther to the north.
“It was, ‘Let’s get on it and get it out so it’s not jumping over the ridge and getting into town,’ ” Hemenway said.
This story was published on July 5, 2022.
