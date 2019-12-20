SHERIDAN — Because reports are showing flu season in Wyoming is getting active, the Wyoming Department of Health wants residents to do what they can to avoid becoming ill with influenza or spreading it to others.
Reggie McClinton, an epidemiologist with WDH, said Wyoming’s overall flu activity is at a relatively low level currently but reports are showing significant increases in several local areas.
“With national reports of flu activity already elevated and increasing, this is not surprising,” he said. “Several states are already reporting widespread activity.”
Influenza is a contagious, respiratory illness caused by a virus. Symptoms include fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose and muscle aches.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said her key message is to get your flu vaccine as soon as possible if you haven’t already.
“The shots take about two weeks to become effective so you don’t want to wait until everyone around you is ill,” she said. “Every season we see serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths in Wyoming due to flu. Influenza should never be overlooked or accepted as a minor problem.”
Harrist said nearly everyone six months or older should get a seasonal flu vaccine. They can help you avoid the flu, she noted, they reduce the spread of the virus and they can also help make illnesses less severe for those who do get sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.