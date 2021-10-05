The deaths of another 45 Wyoming residents have been linked to coronavirus, boosting the number of state deaths tied to the virus since it was first detected in Wyoming over 1,000.
The Wyoming Department of Health, it is latest update on fatalities blamed on the illness, said all but one of the deaths occurred in September or October. The deaths brought the coronavirus fatality toll to 1,041 since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
The victims included eight Campbell County residents, five men and three women, who all died in September or in the last week. Five were hospitalized prior to their deaths.
Seven Laramie County residents were also reported to have died in September, five women and two men. Six were hospitalized prior to their deaths.
Six Park County residents were also among those whose deaths have been linked to COVID, five men and one woman. All died in September except for one man who died in February after being hospitalized in another state.
Five Sweetwater County residents also died, four men and one woman, as did four Goshen County men.
Other victims included an Albany County man, a Big Horn County woman, a Fremont County man and woman, a Hot Springs County man, two Johnson County men, a Natrona County woman, a Platte County man, a Sheridan County man and woman, a Sublette County woman, a Uinta County man and a Washakie County man and woman.
The news came as Health Department figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases stood at 3,266 on Tuesday, an increase of 92 from Monday.
