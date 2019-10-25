JACKSON (WNE) — The Jackson Town Council has unanimously approved a letter asking state lawmakers to respect local control over affordable housing policy, but it wants other local groups to sign on before it is sent.
“While the housing exaction rates should and will be updated, our community firmly believes in local control, that we should continue to have access to the tool, and that Teton County residents should retain the right to decide for ourselves what those rates should be,” the letter states. “Therefore, we respectfully request that you honor Teton County voters’ desire to make local decisions locally.”
Last month the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Interim Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee met at Teton County Library. Jackson was selected for the meeting following heated debates about local control during the last session, including a failed bill introduced by Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Goshen, that would have gutted Jackson’s affordable housing program.
House Bill 277 sought to prohibit towns and counties from requiring developers to build or pay for employee housing to offset the impact of jobs generated by their new development. Following public meetings the town and county approved new — and controversial — housing exaction rules in July 2018, upping the requirements for how much developers, especially commercial developers, must pay toward housing when building a new project.
Town councilors said they hope the Teton County Board of County Commissioners, plus other groups like the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce and Jackson Hole Working, will consider signing the letter. Councilor Jonathan Schechter even said he’d be reluctant to send it without the backing of other local groups.
