The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 157 on Monday despite an increase in the number of reported recoveries by 287.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 421 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 23 new probable coronavirus cases were reported Monday.
When combined with the 287 new reports of recoveries, the state was left with 5,117 people still sick with the coronavirus, an increase of 157 from Sunday.
Albany County had 849 active cases Monday; Laramie County had 817; Natrona County had 731; Campbell had 713; Fremont had 355; Sheridan had 314; Park had 248; Sweetwater had 147; Lincoln had 118; Platte had 105; Goshen had 92; Teton had 90; Converse had 89; Uinta had 81; Big Horn had 72; Carbon had 63; Johnson had 62; Weston had 54; Crook had 37; Sublette had 31; Washakie had 26; Hot Springs had 12, and Niobrara had 11.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 19 counties, with Natrona County reporting the highest number of new cases at 75. Campbell County had 74 new cases.
The news cases brought to 12,059 the number of confirmed cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March.
The number of probable cases, meanwhile, increased 23 Monday to total 2,108 since the pandemic began. A probable case is one where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
The number of people to recover from confirmed or probable cases since mid-March grew to 8,963 on Monday, an increase of 287 from Sunday.
