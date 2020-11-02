Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2

Albany: 849

Big Horn: 72

Campbell: 713

Carbon: 63

Converse: 89

Crook: 37

Fremont: 355

Goshen: 92

Hot Springs: 12

Johnson: 62

Laramie: 817

Lincoln: 118

Natrona: 731

Niobrara: 11

Park: 248

Platte: 105

Sheridan: 314

Sublette: 31

Sweetwater: 147

Teton: 90

Uinta: 81

Washakie: 26

Weston: 54

Total: 5,117

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Nov., 2

Albany: 1,456

Big Horn: 236

Campbell: 1,166

Carbon: 309

Converse: 230

Crook: 112

Fremont: 1,349

Goshen: 171

Hot Springs: 46

Johnson: 95

Laramie: 1,480

Lincoln: 313

Natrona: 1,463

Niobrara: 6

Park: 641

Platte: 108

Sheridan: 678

Sublette: 146

Sweetwater: 570

Teton: 814

Uinta: 394

Washakie: 147

Weston: 129

Total 12,059

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2

Albany: 160

Big Horn: 27

Campbell: 99

Carbon: 37

Converse: 115

Crook: 11

Fremont: 189

Goshen: 21

Hot Springs: 9

Johnson: 38

Laramie: 462

Lincoln: 62

Natrona: 304

Niobrara: 11

Park: 80

Platte: 51

Sheridan: 176

Sublette: 41

Sweetwater: 31

Teton: 33

Uinta: 98

Washakie: 13

Weston: 40

Total: 2,108

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2

Albany: 762

Big Horn: 184

Campbell: 549

Carbon: 281

Converse: 255

Crook: 85

Fremont: 1,167

Goshen: 94

Hot Springs: 43

Johnson: 69

Laramie: 1,118

Lincoln: 254

Natrona: 1,026

Niobrara: 6

Park: 470

Platte 52

Sheridan: 535

Sublette: 155

Sweetwater: 452

Teton: 756

Uinta: 408

Washakie: 127

Weston: 115

Total: 8,963

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.