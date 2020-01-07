LARAMIE (WNE) — A Laramie man, Adam Schneider, has been charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing upwards of $12,800 from Papa Murphy’s on Grand Avenue.
Between October and December, the 34-year-old manager apparently embezzled the business’s cash deposits before being caught. He became the manager less than a month after being hired.
On Dec. 21, the business’s co-owner told police that Schneider had been responsible for taking the business’s cash deposits to the bank.
However, the co-owner later realized that very few cash deposits had been made during that
time period and Papa Murphy’s was $12,800 short.
When Schneider was confronted, he reportedly told the co-owner that “he does not have a car and it is hard to get to the bank and the safe was full, so he kept some of the cash at his home.”
When Laramie Police Department officer Ethan Greenwalt spoke with Schneider, he told the officer “you know what happened,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.
When Greenwalt and Schneider went to the defendant’s house to recover the money, Schneider’s mother came out and the defendant reportedly said, “I’m
in big trouble, I embezzled a bunch of money from work.”
While at his house, Greenwalt found $2,343 in cash as well as deposit slips totaling $7,620.
Under Wyoming law, theft of more than $1,000 constitutes a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
