Man charged with aggravated child abuse
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A Glenrock man has been charged with felony aggravated child abuse stemming from a March incident, and the case was recently bound over to state district court for trial.
The charge is the second time since 2018 that the 34-year-old father has faced criminal charges for physical violence against a household member.
Zachery D. Dula is accused in the latest incident as being responsible for the welfare of a child under the age of 18 and intentionally or recklessly inflicted serious bodily injury upon that child which was not the result of reasonable corporal punishment.
According to the police report, Dula said he was caring for the baby on the day of the incident at the family’s Glenrock home. He admitted his son was injured that day and that he shook the infant, court records show.
However, doctors at Wyoming Medical Center noted multiple injuries, the police report noted, including two subdural hematomas on the brain at various stages of healing, multiple broken ribs in various stages of healing, and possible cervical spine fractures.
Doctors at Denver Children’s Hospital said they found additional injuries, including retinal hemorrhage in one eye and a skull fracture, consistent with non-accidental trauma.
The single felony count is punishable upon conviction for not more than 25 years.
Dula was charged with two counts of physical violence just a few years ago. He was charged with domestic battery, aggravated battery and strangulation of his girlfriend.
Dula remains in custody at the Converse County Detention Center.
This story was published on June 22, 2022.
———
Two arrested for attempting to elude WHP, CCSO
RAWLINS (WNE) — A pair of New Mexico residents were arrested on a host of charges last week after leading law enforcement on a chase through Carbon County.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the pursuit began a little after 1:15 p.m. June 14 after a trooper attempted to stop a 2005 Chrysler 300 for speeding on Interstate 80 west of Elk Mountain.
The Chrysler entered a construction zone as the trooper caught up with it, but the driver of the suspect vehicle moved over to a closed lane of the highway to evade law enforcement, according to the WHP report.
“The driver of the Chrysler fled from the trooper and exited into the Elk Mountain area,” said the report. “As troopers began to respond, the suspect vehicle’s driver began to travel on dirt roads toward Medicine Bow National Forest and elude pursuing law enforcement.”
An off-duty trooper joined in the search after being contacted by local ranchers. That trooper located the Chrysler at a nearby ranch and relayed the location to the other law officer, who then found the vehicle, which sparked another brief pursuit.
They caught up with the car when it became disabled a short time later, and two adults and one juvenile in the vehicle were caught without further incident.
The driver has been identified as Michael P. Romero, 36, Diana B. Ray, 36, and a 16-year-old, all from New Mexico. Romero and Ray were booked into the Carbon County Detention Center on suspicion of felony possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and misdemeanor possession of mushrooms and marijuana.
Romero also was charged with eluding and had an active warrant out of New Mexico for failure to comply.
This story was published on June 22, 2022.
——-
Platte County launches scavenger hunt to promote its destinations
WHEATLAND (WNE) — The official tourism organization for Platte County has launched “A Road Trip Adventure Through Wyoming’s Platte County,” a new mobile scavenger hunt that encourages people to visit destinations across Platte County.
The passport is a free program that any local resident or visitor can sign up for, showing participants every unique experience Platte County has to offer in an easy, mobile-friendly way.
Highlighting stops like the 3D Archery Range at Glendo State Park, Boothill Cemetery in Hartville, Register Cliffs in Guernsey, the Platte County Fairgrounds in Wheatland and the Centennial Windmill in Chugwater, the pass encourages users to explore the entirety of Platte County.
“We are excited to offer this program to visitors, residents and our small businesses,” said Ruth Moyte, chairman of the Platte County Lodging Tax Board. “It showcases tourism and encourages visitors and residents to explore the area and partake of the unique businesses throughout our communities in Platte County.”
Users of the program can take advantage of discounts offered by participating businesses and win prizes by finding designated outdoor locations.
To sign up for it, visit WYPlatteCo.com.
This story was published on June 22, 2022.
