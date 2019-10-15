POWELL (WNE) — It’s too early to know the extent of the damage that three days and nights of freezing temperatures dealt to the area’s sugar beet crop a week ago.
Snow blanketed the area Oct. 9 and shut down the sugar beet harvest. For three nights, temperatures registered from 12 to 16 degrees in areas of the Lovell Factory District.
“The freezing temperatures were bad. The beets have some damage,” said Ric Rodriguez, Heart Mountain grower and vice president of the Western Sugar Cooperative board of directors. “It will take a few days to assess the damage, meaning how long the beets will store.”
In the meantime, special handling of freeze-damaged beets has been implemented.
“We’re processing frozen beets first,” said Mark Bjornestad, senior agriculturist for Western Sugar. “We’ll leave other beets [harvested before the freeze] on the ground. They’ll be fine.”
In order to run the factory on freeze-damaged beets, a quota system on grower deliveries is required.
The quota system is still being established, Rodriguez said, but it will basically be on a ton-per-acre basis.
“If it is determined that the quota is 2 tons per planted acre, and the grower has 100 acres, he can bring in 200 tons during the delivery period,” Rodriguez said. “It will be reassessed every week, and it depends on how well the factory is running.”
“Every grower is treated the same percentage-wise,” Bjornestad added. “We need a few days to see how these frozen beets react.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.