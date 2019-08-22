GREEN RIVER (WNE) — The remains of a 28-year-old Green River missing woman, Aubree Shanae Corona, have been found.
Her remains were found Tuesday after the 2005 Gray Chevrolet Avalanche truck she was driving with a Honda CRF 450R red-and-white motorcycle in the back were located Sunday.
According to a press release from the Sublette County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle she had been driving was "located on a non-traveled road" in the Leeds Creek area in Fremont County on Sunday approximately 51 miles from her campsite.
The press release states Fremont and Sublette county search-and-rescue members located Corona's body after searching the area where her vehicle was found over the weekend.
The vehicle was found to have approximately a half of a tank of gas remaining when it was found. The vehicle was found to be inoperable and was not able to be restarted. Detectives also found the missing dirt bike to be leaned over inside the back of the truck consistent with reported sightings of her and the truck on July 13.
According to the release, searchers started covering the area Monday where the truck was located. On Tuesday, searchers had located Corona approximately 1.3 miles away from where her truck was found. There was no cell phone coverage in that area making cell phone ping attempts ineffective.
No foul play is suspected at this time and the cause of death is unknown. An autopsy has been scheduled by Fremont County, as they continue the investigation.
