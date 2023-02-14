Grad rate reflects hard work
From the Feb. 8 Buffalo Bulletin:
Johnson County’s Class of 2022 graduation rate of 92.2% — a record high — is a credit to the hard work of students, teachers, administrators and parents. That number represents the students who entered ninth grade in the 2018-19 school year and graduated in four years.
Of particular note, among students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches, the district’s 2022 graduation rate was 89.5% — another record high for the district and more than 20 percentage points higher than the statewide graduation rate for that student population. Just two years ago, the district’s graduation rate for students who qualified for free lunches was 70%.
Though noteworthy, graduation rates don’t tell the whole story of what is happening in our district’s schools.
For federal graduation reporting purposes, high schools can only count the students who enter as freshmen and who successfully complete their course work in four years. Those who need more time aren’t included in federal counts like those released last week. While students who need more time count against the school, what matters most is that every student earns his or her diploma, even if it takes an extra year or two. That was the emphatic message from the district’s three high school principals. New West High School has had particular success with fifth- and sixth-year students achieving their diplomas. And while that kind of achievement won’t be counted in the federal graduation counts, a preponderance of evidence points to that achievement as dramatically increasing a student’s potential for opportunity and achievement.
And while graduation rates are an important measure of student success, they shed no light on the quality of education students receive or graduates’ level of preparation for life after high school.
That of course is much more nuanced and difficult to measure.
What is not hard to measure is earnings. According to the US Census Bureau, a high school graduate median income is $13,500 higher than that of a dropout. Over a lifetime that means a high school graduate will earn over $660,000 more than someone who never finishes high school.
As Wyoming works to diversify its economy, it will require a ready, trained workforce. Some of these jobs will require a college degree, but many will not. They will, however, require a high school diploma and some post-secondary training. Many jobs in the trades will remain in high demand with a starting pay exceeding $45,000 annually.
School administrators, educators and state lawmakers must consider this when setting curriculum requirements for high school education. There should be multiple tracks to graduate to ensure not only the success of our students, but the success of the state.
Let's recognize the lawmakers who are focused on solving Wyoming problems
From the Feb. 12 Casper Star-Tribune:
It’s not difficult to find fault with actions in the Wyoming Legislature so far this session. As this board has discussed recently, we’ve observed too much grandstanding on issues of little consequence in Wyoming. We’ve seen a concerning turn away from compromise and from local control. One freshman Republican, in arguing against small government, told her colleagues, “Sometimes it just makes sense to handle it from the top.” Not exactly what you’d expect from the party of Ronald Reagan.
But we’d be remiss if we focused only on the negative. There have been lawmakers who have put Wyoming first and focused on the real issues facing the state. They’ve also shown bravery to stand up for what’s right, even if their political opponents will likely use it against them in the 2024 primary.
Case in point: the Republican House members who’ve raised concerns about the constitutionality of a sweeping bill on abortion now proceeding through the Legislature. It would have been easy for these lawmakers, who happen to be both lawyers and pro-life, to stay quiet and avoid the prospect that someone will brand them abortion supporters the next time they run for office. Instead, they’ve stood tall and pointed out concerns over the bill’s erosion of the separation of powers between the legislative and judicial branches.
Or return for a moment to the debate that prompted that dismissive statement about local control from a freshman Republican lawmaker. Representatives were discussing a bill that was intended to prevent communities from getting rid of rodeos. But the bill also took away local autonomy, forcing a top-down approach rather than allowing communities to make decisions for themselves. As in the previous example, it would have been politically expedient for lawmakers to support the bill. After all, opposition opens them to an unscrupulous political opponent labeling them as “anti-rodeo” or against western values. But the House rejected this bill, defending the concept of local control in the process.
There are many examples, meanwhile, of bills that will receive little to no attention, that won’t go viral or even be discussed at community breakfasts, that will solve small but important problems in Wyoming. They’re being sponsored by lawmakers in service to the state, rather than any political ideology.
Finally, we should recognize the veteran lawmakers who have done admirable work trying to support and mentor the wave of newcomers. There have been times when a freshman lawmaker has drifted off topic, failed to follow the rules or occasionally stepped over the line. During those moments, we’ve seen the old guard nudge them back on track without embarrassing them, demonstrating what true leadership looks like.
This legislative session has already seen many actions that Wyoming will likely not be proud of years from now. Those actions receive plenty of attention (and sometimes, that’s the entire point). But it’s important to recognize the good work that is being done in Cheyenne. The lawmakers who are doing the best to solve Wyoming’s real problems while navigating an increasingly disjointed, polarized statehouse deserve our thanks.
Military groups are making a difference
From the Feb. 13 Cody Enterprise:
There are some numbers so staggeringly large that making a difference can seem impossible, and so it is with the suicide rate in Wyoming. But some Cody residents are showing that change is possible.
At a rate of 30.5 suicides per 100,000 people in 2020, Wyoming has the highest suicide rate in the nation, and the state’s rate is more than double the national average. Suicide rates are even higher for veterans, according to a 2022 Veterans Administration report, which said that 17 U.S. veterans died by suicide each day in 2020.
Thankfully, locals like Brian Ribera of Military Mobility and Todd Bray of Downrange Warriors don’t accept this number as a given. Through their respective charities, Ribera, Bray and their teams are working to help veterans feel connected, needed and supported.
Veterans who go through these programs don’t have their struggles or trauma erased, but they are given tools to deal with them, and a community of people who will support them through their challenges. And the results speak for themselves: Ribera recently said that, of the 80 graduates of his program, none has committed suicide. That’s a number worth celebrating.
Here’s something else that’s worth celebrating: Cody High School’s Youth for Justice students, who brought a bill mandating an hour of annual suicide prevention education for students to the Wyoming Legislature this session. The bill failed to pass committee, but these students sparked conversations that will continue and hopefully lead to eventual change.
These locals show us it only takes one person to make a difference in one of our state’s biggest problems.
And while you may not introduce a bill or start your own charity, you can take time to talk with a friend, to be present and to listen.
These are small actions, yes, but for many, they can be a matter of life and death. And life is worth fighting for, through gestures both big and small.
— By Stephen Dow
Bears need to be managed by states
From the Feb. 8 Cody Enterprise:
Once again federal wildlife officials are considering surrendering management of grizzly bears to the states.
The announcement by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service came last Friday. We hope this time it is successful.
This is the Fish and Wildlife’s third attempt in 16 years to drop the Endangered Species Act protection for the grizzlies in the Yellowstone region and turn management over to the states.
The population of grizzly bears in the area around Yellowstone is now estimated at more than 1,000 bears. In the 1970s, the estimate of grizzlies had been as low as 136.
With grizzly-human conflicts increasing every year, it is past time to get a handle on managing the bears.
Last October’s encounter between two Northwest College students, Brady Lowry and Kendell Cummings, and a grizzly on the Bobcat-Houlihan Trail is just the latest. Although badly injured, luckily the students survived.
Expect more encounters this spring as the grizzlies come out of hibernation. It happens every year.
Wyoming has pledged to maintain a target population of at least 932 bears and the rest would be managed by hunting.
Brian Nesvik, Wyoming Game and Fish director, said in a press release the agency is ready to manage the grizzly bears “at a moment’s notice.”
It won’t be quite that easy.
An in-depth status review, proposed rules, final rule and multiple chances for public input are all necessary before the management shift.
After two other unsuccessful attempts at delisting the grizzly bear, we hope science and reason prevail and the “third time is a charm.”
— By John Malmberg
Everyday heroes in coveralls
From the Feb. 8 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
When the mercury dips toward 30 below zero in the depths of a western Wyoming winter, people hunker down. Except for the stalwart public servants who are dedicated to helping residents through the coldest months.
Lower Valley Energy crew members worked for 20 hours in subzero temperatures Jan. 29 to restore electricity to much of East Jackson after a transformer failed.
The Teton County Community Emergency Response Team and Teton County Library set up a shelter for those who needed warmth.
And all winter long, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers are enduring whipping winds on Teton Pass and slick roads in the Snake River canyon, responding to accidents in dangerous conditions. Teton County Sheriff’s Office deputies help stranded motorists and track down impaired drivers, and Jackson Police Department officers respond to all manner of calls in miserable conditions.
We salute all the plow drivers, garbage can wrestlers, sewage pumpers, package delivery people and plumbers.
Kudos to all those who work their tails off in the cold to keep us all safe and warm.
That includes people who go out to shovel roofs and walkways to prevent falls, clear sidewalks and pathways for pedestrians, deliver Meals on Wheels or groceries, and all manner of other everyday heroes.
Homesteaders here knew that to make it through a long, harsh winter you not only had to be self-reliant but look out for your neighbors. Despite the advent of the internet, luxury shops downtown and three ski resorts, that’s still true today.
All it takes is a good old-fashioned blizzard, an Arctic cold snap or a power outage to remind us how much we rely on each other to survive and thrive in this high, isolated mountain valley.
As Valentine’s Day approaches, consider showing some love and appreciation to your neighbors and public service professionals who put their own comfort and life on the line all winter long. Offer a hot drink, a cookie or just a thank you.
It takes a literal village to make it through a Wyoming winter, and a little gratitude goes a long way to make it easier for all of us.
In an uncivil world, be like Max
From the Feb. 9 Northern Wyoming News:
Fans at all levels can get ugly, rude, unsportsmanlike and just plain mean. For the most part, most athletes are able to ignore and play on.
Occasionally, you hear reports of professional athletes who have had enough and either verbally or physically go after the fans.
Last weekend, Colorado State University fans exhibited unsportsmanlike behavior when a small group chanted “Russia” at Utah State men’s basketball player Max Shulga, who is from Kyiv, Ukraine. It was insensitive, asinine and rude. Yes, University of Wyoming Cowboys have chanted worse, and that does not excuse any bad behavior.
Max Shulga’s response should teach us all something about grace and forgiveness.
Shulga, in an official statement, recognized the immediate support from CSU and their coach.
He said in the official statement, “This has been an extremely difficult and challenging year with my family and loved ones so far away and living in constant danger. I pray daily for the conflict to come to a close and for peace to be restored for my people in Ukraine.
“As for the chants last night, while extremely upsetting in the moment. I also know how emotions can run high during competition and people can do and say things they don’t really mean. Colorado State and its fans have apologized and I accept and appreciate the apology.”
“I hope you will all join me in praying for peace in Ukraine.”
In a world where people have to plead for civility before the start of the event (governor and legislative leaders) before the start of an Wyoming Legislative session, Shulga’s response shines brightly.
He could have privately accepted the apology, he could have just let it go. But he publicly thanked those who supported him, and publicly acknowledged how emotions run high during sporting events.
Civility, whether at sporting events, governmental meetings (not sure I even want to know what may or may not be said during Tuesday’s State of the Union address), or other events, has become a thing of the past.
Civility, however, should be something we strive for, but when we are met with less than that, let us be gracious and forgiving like Shulga.
Commissioners are listening to constituents
From the Feb. 9 Powell Tribune:
The Park County commissioners are listening to their constituents.
On Tuesday, even after the mention of a lawsuit being likely if they upheld denial, commissioners unanimously upheld by planning and zoning a decision to deny a special use permit for a cell tower in the Wapiti Valley.
The decision was followed by applause from the large crowd, which was too big for all to fit in the meeting room.
The decision gives further proof that, in Park County, our local government officials do listen to us.
I'm not saying every county resident asking for something gets what they want — obviously that's not the case. But, when dozens of Wapiti Valley residents packed multiple meetings and delivered hours of comments universally objecting the construction of a more than 180-foot-tall cell tower smack dab in the middle of the valley, commissioners listened.
It's a good preview for a group that will soon be using recommendations from a new land use plan, built in part by massive amounts of feedback by community members, to adopt new policy that will help determine the future land use of rural areas throughout Park County.
In other words, the commissioners are listening, clearly wanting to do what the majority of county residents would prefer on decisions that allow for subjective assessment of a situation.
For me, the decision in Wapiti gives me confidence that the commissioners have listened to the vast majority of Powell area residents who prioritize preserving ag land and restricting massive, small-lot subdivisions far away from City of Powell boundaries.
I'm confident property rights will remain a key consideration, but when a project on private land could detrimentally impact the surrounding landscape, there's clearly more they will consider. If that translates to someday soon rezoning large tracts of rural ag land around Powell to require far larger lots than 1 acre minimum, I'm confident the recent, lengthy land use plan process was a worthwhile investment of time.
— By Zac Taylor
Confident school district is ensuring voice of parents
From the Feb. 7 Powell Tribune:
In 2018 the Park County School District 6 board in Cody revised its book policy after a couple of library books were challenged. In that initial period, one was removed from the library and one was kept.
Board members at the time decided they needed a better system, so they revised the policy. Now, parents receive an email when their child has checked out a book, so they can intervene if needed.
It’s an example of making the policy more inclusive of parents, and it appears our school district is thinking along the same lines, as a good portion of the committee working to revise the policy on library books includes community members, and especially parents.
As parents of two children in Park County School District 1, my wife and I appreciate the school district making a point of including parents in the discussion. After all, parents are the ones who trust the education and safety of their children to the schools.
Personally, I really liked that in the Cody district the policy to send emails to parents about what books children were checking out turned it into a personal decision. I know full well that there are many different views amongst parents throughout Powell and some books that I wouldn’t object to my sons’ reading may be objectionable to another parent, and vice versa. By putting the knowledge of what children are checking out in the hands of individual parents, it allows not just for a one-size-fits-all approach but for a policy focusing on the individual relationships between parents and children.
And, yes, there are definitely some books out there that simply should not be in school libraries, but as a journalist who relies on the First Amendment, I always err on the side of more options than less.
That means there will be some books some parents may object to their children reading. That’s fine. By ensuring that community and parent voices are heard in the process, I’m confident our school district will have a policy that ensures parents have a major say.
— By Zac Taylor
WTE offers thumbs up and down 2-11-23
From the Feb. 11 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Obscenity promotion bills hit the round file
UP to Wyoming lawmakers for killing two identical bills that would have removed obscenity promotion exceptions for educational institutions, libraries and museums in the state.
Both Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, and Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, filed bills that would have put people in these jobs at risk of a criminal penalty for “promoting obscenity” to someone. The problem, of course, is who gets to define “obscenity?”
For some people, Botticelli’s “Birth of Venus” painting is inappropriate, while others will argue that depictions of sexual acts are acceptable, as long as they’re presented in an educational context.
Besides, even if everyone could settle on a definition, does it really make sense to threaten teachers, librarians and museum curators with a year in jail and fines of up to $6,000? It’s already difficult enough to get people to come to Wyoming and work in some of these jobs.
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, said Sen. Steinmetz’s bill was “maybe not quite ready for prime time and needs some more work.” No, Senator, it needs to be placed in File 13, and these lawmakers need to stop trying to impose their self-righteous morality on others.
Too much power given to one lawmaker
DOWN to House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, for failing to allow the full House of Representatives to debate and vote on House Bill 80, the Medicaid expansion bill.
Where to start? How about with the fact that it’s inappropriate for one inexperienced legislator to get to decide whether 61 of his colleagues can debate an issue of clear importance to so many people in the state (not to mention prioritize bills offered by his Freedom Caucus buddies over those sponsored by standing committees and experienced lawmakers).
Next, we should ask why a sitting legislator believes that average citizens are responsible for proposing the solutions to problems that he was sent to Cheyenne to address. What happened to representative government?
Oh, and we also can ask when lawmakers like Rep. Neiman are going to dispose of the notion that they can’t extend Medicaid coverage to those who need it simply because at some point in the future, the federal government may decide to reduce the percentage of reimbursement offered to the states. Sure, that could happen, but it hasn’t for more than a decade, and if it does, at least those who need the preventative health care Medicaid provides would have had it for a while.
Paired with testimony from a sitting Montana state senator who has seen the positive benefits of Medicaid expansion in his state, all of this just makes Wyoming look even less welcoming, less willing to help its neighbors in need and less like a place anyone with a shred of decency would want to live.
It’s time for legislative leaders to write rules to force bills that get overwhelming committee support in front of the Committee of the Whole. The fact that the full House of Representatives didn’t get a chance to debate and vote on Medicaid expansion and other important issues is unacceptable.
Working to address K-12 teacher shortage
UP to the Wyoming Department of Education, the University of Wyoming and representatives from local school districts for working together to help address the state’s K-12 teacher shortage.
At a time when Wyoming has an 11% teacher turnover rate, WDE has launched a teacher retention and recruitment task force, which will include three district superintendents, three principals, 10 teachers, one parent, one teacher who has left the profession, one personnel director, one school counselor and one post-secondary representative.
Meanwhile, the university’s Master Educator Competency Program is underway, with the hope of transforming educator preparation and professional development, which should, in turn, have a positive impact on teacher retention. Seven school districts in the state, including both of Laramie County’s, are part of the pilot program.
These programs have the potential to make a positive impact, and we hope they do. Equally helpful would be to have the vocal minority of parents (like the members of Moms for Liberty) stop attacking teachers at every turn and instead get into the classrooms, see what’s really happening there and offer support instead of criticism.
Vertical farming investment a good start
UP to the State Loan and Investment Board for investing $20 million in state funds in an advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie.
Plenty Inc. will operate the approximately 60,000-square-foot research and development facility once it is built on 16.35 acres in the Cirrus Sky Technology Park, which is owned by the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance. The company is a homegrown Wyoming success story, since Chief Science Officer Nate Storey co-founded Bright Agrotech as a University of Wyoming graduate student in 2010 and established an innovation center in Laramie.
Storey and a group of entrepreneurs founded Plenty in 2014, which later bought Bright Agrotech. Today, the company has more than 400 employees across the country, and its R&D work has resulted in more than 100 new patent filings in just the past two years.
Gov. Mark Gordon and other members of the State Loan and Investment Board have every right to be proud of their decision to invest in a company that has the potential to transform the way crops are grown, especially at a time when water conservation is more important than ever.
If Wyoming leaders ever decide to get serious about diversifying the state’s economy away from its dependence on fossil fuels, it can point to the Plenty decision as a positive start.
David Adler: State of the Union address: the Constitution and politics
President Joe Biden’s delivery of the annual State of the Union Address fulfilled one of the few constitutional obligations imposed upon the nation’s chief executive.
What were the framers of the Constitution thinking when they wrote in Article II, section 3, that the president “shall from time to time give to the Congress information of the State of the Union and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and convenient”?
In the Constitutional Convention, delegates spent virtually no time discussing this duty. In Federalist No. 77, Alexander Hamilton wrote: “No objection has been made to this class of authorities, nor could they possibly admit of any.” In his magisterial three volume Commentaries on the Constitution, Justice Joseph Story provided the rationale for assigning this important informing responsibility to the president. “From the nature and duties of the executive department, he must possess more extensive sources of information, in both foreign and domestic affairs,” Story wrote. “There is great wisdom, therefore, in not merely allowing, but in fact requiring, the president to lay before congress all facts and information, which may assist their deliberations; and in enabling him at once to point out the evil, and to suggest the remedy.”
Although the Constitution specifies that the president shall inform Congress on the “State of the Union” from “time to time,” presidents, beginning with George Washington, have interpreted it as an occasion to introduce and promote an agenda each year.
Washington delivered the first annual message to Congress on Jan. 8, 1790. It generated no small amount of controversy. Without any constitutional or statutory guidance or, for that matter, any tutorial advice on the form, tone and manner of the address, Washington drew upon the traditional monarchical speech from the throne. The “King’s Speech” was understood to be a legislative mandate for Parliament. The tradition called for Parliament to organize a “reply speech” that pledged cooperation and represented little more than an echo of the King’s address. Washington, however, was chief executive in a republic and members of Congress, as untutored as the president in this matter, adhered to the centuries old practice, even though some members grumbled about conducting business in the British mode.
John Adams, the nation’s second president, who enjoyed formality, along with a dutiful Congress, followed Washington’s “precedent,” which led Edmund Randolph to complain about the mirror literature developed in the annual messages. Randolph declared: “No man can turn over the Journals of the First Six Congresses of the United States without being fairly sickened with the adulation often replied by the Houses of Congress.”
It was left to President Thomas Jefferson in 1801 to eliminate what he regarded as the royal pretensions inherent in the personal address and to “put the ship of state back on its republican tack,” by replacing a personal presentation of the State of the Union, with the transmission to Congress of a written report. Jefferson pledged to “return to simple, republican Forms of Government,” and invited no congressional response.
Subsequent presidents adhered to Jefferson’s method until Woodrow Wilson, in 1913, resumed the practice of a personal presidential report. He hoped to remind the nation that the executive branch included a president, who is a “human being trying to cooperate with other human beings in a common service.” Every president since Franklin D. Roosevelt has followed suit.
Presidents have used the State of the Union as an exercise of forceful and often, dramatic leadership. James Monroe introduced the Monroe Doctrine. Abraham Lincoln declared that “in giving freedom to the slave we assure freedom to the free.” Franklin Roosevelt laid the path for the Four Freedoms. Lyndon Johnson outlined the Great Society. Ronald Reagan, like Joe Biden, used the occasion as a de facto announcement of his candidacy for reelection.
Use of the State of the Union to “recommend measures” has become a primary way in which presidents seek to shape the nation’s political agenda. With few formal mechanisms to influence the legislature, presidents delight in the opportunity to speak directly to the American people through the full television coverage of their speech to both houses of Congress. To determine what is or is not a priority influences what government will do. The other two branches lack a similar forum and thus the president enjoys a distinct advantage over Congress and the judiciary in influencing the direction of the country.
A distinguished political scientist in the mid-20th Century, E. E. Schattschneider, wisely observed: “He who determines what politics is about runs the country, because the definition of the alternatives is the choice of conflicts, and the choice of conflicts allocates power.”
The presidency has become the focal point of American politics, and there is for the nation’s chief executive no greater stage than the State of the Union address. That exclusive stage, which certainly inspires envy in congressional leaders, affords the unique opportunity to assert psychological and political influence while communicating presidential goals to the tens of millions of citizens who listen to the annual message. It is at that singular moment that the president commands completely the public space and forces other participants in the political process to respond to the issues as he frames them.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
