Teton Canyon reopens after bear pushes camper out of hammock
JACKSON (WNE) — Camping in Teton Canyon has reopened after wildlife officials killed a bear thought to be the aggressive bruin that pushed a camper out a hammock roughly two and a half weeks ago.
Caribou-Targhee National Forest Teton District Ranger Jay Pence said the bear likely could have been saved — and the incident avoided — had it not gotten into human food in the past.
“That bear was habituated because someone gave it an easy meal at some point in time,” Pence said.
“If that bear had not received food rewards, we wouldn’t have had to deal with it in that way,” Game and Fish spokesman Mark Gocke said of euthanizing the female black bear.
More education could have reduced the severity of the June 10 encounter in Teton Canyon, in which the camper was able to retreat to their car while the bear tore up their hammock and tried to enter an occupied tent, Pence said.
Gocke confirmed the bear was captured June 16 returning to the site.
Despite attempts to reach people with bear aware signs as they enter the popular camping area east of Driggs, Idaho — and bear-safe food storage in the campgrounds — the Forest Service can’t reach every camper. Pence said the problem is that people — newcomers and longtime locals alike — don’t stop to read those rules.
Pence said the onus is on individuals to do the right thing and lock up attractants — anything with a smell, including toothpaste and sunscreen — to protect themselves and bears.
This story was published on June 29, 2022.
———
Cheyenne attorney and former AG publicly censured
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an order of public censure of Cheyenne attorney Gay Vanderpoel Woodhouse, a news release from the Wyoming State Bar said.
The order came after an attorney disciplinary panel determined Woodhouse violated rules prohibiting conflicts of interest and brought forward claims that lacked a factual or legal basis.
The court ordered that Woodhouse be publicly censured and pay an administrative fee of $750, as well as $50 to the State Bar.
Public censure, a public statement of disapproval, does not limit an attorney’s “right to practice law,” according to the Wyoming Rules of Disciplinary Procedure for attorneys.
Woodhouse was Wyoming’s first female attorney general, serving from 1998 to 2001. She has been licensed to practice law in the state since 1978. She currently works for local law firm Woodhouse Roden Ames & Brennan, LLC, but at the time of the incidents worked for Woodhouse Roden Nethercott, LLC.
“The order stemmed from a disciplinary complaint against Woodhouse that was submitted to the Office of Bar Counsel by a Cheyenne couple whose LLC was sued by Woodhouse in 2020,” the news release explained. “The lawsuit related to a startup business that operated a workout facility. Two LLCs partnered to operate the gym via a third LLC, in which the two member LLCs owned equal shares. Woodhouse sued on behalf of one of the member LLCs seeking various relief against the other member LLC and the LLC that operated the gym.”
The panel recommendation explained Woodhouse had a conflict of interest because she was “in effect representing and suing her clients,” as the defendant in the lawsuit she brought owned 50% of one of the LLCs she was representing.
“I have a couple of rules in life, and one is to always make amends when I do make an error, which I’ve done, and also to be sure that I learn from my mistakes,” Woodhouse told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday.
This story was published on June 30, 2022.
———-
Man receives up to two years prison time for bighorn sheep poaching
CODY (WNE) — A man already in prison for multiple poaching violations pleaded guilty and was sentenced recently in Park County District Court to between 20 and 24 months in a state penitentiary to be served following his term in Sheridan County, also on a felony poaching conviction.
He was also assessed $15,000 in restitution and more than $10,000 in fines for harvesting a bighorn sheep without a license in 2012.
Russell Vick, 56, of Alabama, also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for assisting another man’s illegal harvest of a bighorn sheep.
Vick illegally hunted sheep in the South Fork in 2012 along with Oklahoma resident, Robert Underwood, who was charged with crimes related to poaching.
Underwood and his son, David Underwood, along with Vick, went on a hunting trip in Park County in late October of 2012 and stayed at a North Fork cabin near the Blackwater Fire Memorial. Robert Underwood, who also claimed Wyoming residency from an address in Gillette, was the only one found possessing a bighorn hunting license for Hunt Area 3 at the time.
He also claimed at a Sheridan Game and Fish check station that he had harvested the group’s only sheep on Oct. 28.
Robert Underwood turned his legally harvested sheep into the check station on Oct. 29 and claimed he had shot it on the 28th, even though photos proved he did on the 27th.
But using photographic analysis, investigators found substantial evidence pointing to at least one sheep hunted by the group near Legg Creek in the South Fork, also in Hunt Area 3.
Vick is accused of killing a sheep on the 28th. Separate pictures were found of both Vick and Robert Underwood posing with this carcass.
This story was published on June 29, 2022.
——-
Off-track betting facility approved in Johnson County
BUFFALO (WNE) — Wyoming Downs off-track betting is coming to Johnson County after all, following approval from the Johnson County commissioners at their June 21 meeting for a new facility in the county.
The commissioners’ approval is a reversal from their position at the April 19 commission meeting. At that meeting, they declined to vote on Wyoming Downs' original request based on concerns from county law enforcement that the facility might require more law enforcement presence that neither the Sheriff's Office nor the Buffalo Police Department has available.
The now-approved request has no changes from the original request, but Chairman Bill Novotny said at the June 21 meeting that it was being proposed again because Sheriff Rod Odenbach and Police Chief Sean Bissett had withdrawn all of their previous concerns.
The facility — which was never proposed to serve alcohol — is to be a 30-machine operation located at 75 N. Bypass Road, the building that houses both the Quality Inn and Albertano's Authentic Mexican Food.
At the April 19 commissioners meeting, Jill Jarrard, a Wyoming Downs representative, said that the facility would not have any skill games and would feature only parimutuel betting machines. Parimutuel betting is most commonly associated with betting on horse races, where all bettors place bets into a pool and the pool sum is paid out to an unlimited number of winners.
If and when the now-approved facility opens, it is expected to bring in roughly $180,000 per year in taxes to the city and the county, which will be split evenly between the two entities.
In addition to the monetary upside for the county through a new tax stream, Jarrard said at the April 5 meeting, the facility is expected to create about 10 jobs.
This story was posted on June 30, 2022.
