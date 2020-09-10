The University of Wyoming extended the pause before implementing its phased fall return plan by another five days, also extending the uncertainty for the fall semester.
The extra time will allow university leaders to get results from tests and better understand the degree that COVID-19 is present on the campus in Laramie, according to a statement from UW on Wednesday.
A five-day pause was triggered Sept. 2 when seven UW students tested positive for COVID-19. The pause was a feature of the university’s contingency plan to deal with the virus. By extending the pause until Monday, the university hopes to “understand the level of COVID-19 transmission over the Labor Day weekend,” according to UW’s statement.
“While we continue to detect new cases — which is worrisome — the pause has enabled us to effectively slow the spread of the virus,” UW President Ed Seidel in said in the statement. “That provides some encouragement for our ability to resume our fall return plan, but only if what happened over Labor Day weekend does not result in a spike in cases.”
The total number of active cases in the UW community is up to 70, according to the statement, with a breakdown of 14 students living on campus, 53 students living off campus and three employees living off campus.
An additional 130 people are in 14-day quarantine due to close contact with people who tested positive.
Gov. Mark Gordon mentioned the university in his Wednesday press conference, saying that what’s happening at UW reflects what’s happening across the country.
Students are “being a little bit more careless than they should be,” Gordon said.
Seidel’s comments were similar to Gordon’s.
“So far, the on-campus experience appears to be relatively safe, and we appreciate the adherence of our students in the residence halls to the pause restrictions,” Seidel said in the statement. “Unfortunately, it appears that some of our students off campus are not doing the same, based upon community observations and the relatively high number of cases among those students.
"If that situation doesn’t change, it seriously jeopardizes the opportunity to implement our full phased return plan for the fall semester.”
There are many steps being taken by the university during the pause to reduce the potential spread of the virus, including instructing students, on campus and off, to shelter in place, delivering all courses online, directing all employees to work remotely and suspending all face-to-face activities, according to UW’s statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.