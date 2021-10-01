One killed in Albany County house fire
LARAMIE (WNE) — An overnight house fire in rural Albany County has left one person dead and four others displaced.
A 12:46 a.m. emergency call scrambled the Laramie Fire Department, Albany County Fire District 1 Volunteer Fire Department and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office to respond to a house on Brubaker Lane about 16 miles southwest of Laramie on Thursday, said Cmdr. Kevin Lam of the Laramie Fire Department.
By the time the Sheriff’s Office arrived at 1:01 a.m. and the first fire engine at 1:12, they found “a fully involved structure fire,” according to a LFD report about the incident.
Firefighters found that four people escaped the burning home but a fifth occupant was unaccounted for, the report says.
“The occupant was located in the structure during suppression efforts and had succumbed to injuries from the fire,” the report says.
The other four were transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for evaluation of any possible injuries and smoke inhalation. No firefighters were hurt during their response.
Lam said fire investigators from the LFD and Wyoming State Fire Marshal’s Office were at the scene investigating the origin and cause of the fire.
Lam said the coroner was called and would be the person to release information about the deceased, including identification, gender or whether the person was a child or adult.
That information wasn’t available as of press time Thursday.
———
Evanston man killed in rollover
EVANSTON (WNE) — A 60-year-old Evanston was killed in a single-vehicle rollover early Wednesday morning north of town.
According to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Craig A. Adkins died at the scene of the crash, which was reported at 4:29 a.m. Wednesday near milepost 12 on U.S. Hwy 189. Adkins was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.
“A 2002 Land Rover Discovery was headed north on US 189 when the vehicle drifted off the left side of the roadway before the driver overcorrected to the right,” the release states. “The vehicle exited the right side of the road and overturned.”
WHP is investigating driver fatigue as a potential contributing factor.
This is the 86th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021, compared to 100 in 2020, 123 in 2019, and 86 in 2018 to date.
