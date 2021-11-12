The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by more than 250 between Wednesday and Friday to end the week.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said since its last update on Wednesday, it had received reports of 594 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 191 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases went up by 1,038 to leave the state with 2,532 active cases, a decline of 254 from Wednesday.
There was no Thursday update because of the Veterans Day holiday.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases Friday with 501; Natrona County had 479; Fremont County had 190; Sweetwater had 154; Albany and Campbell had 137; Uinta had 131; Sheridan had 121; Park had 93; Goshen had 60; Teton had 59; Sublette had 58; Lincoln had 55; Johnson had 52; Washakie had 49; Carbon and Platte had 45; Niobrara had 41; Crook had 36; Converse had 32; Big Horn had 29; Weston had 23, and Hot Springs had five.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 107,483 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 103,653 have recovered.
