CODY (WNE) — More than two years after Cody police raided a home filled with filth and children living in the presence of meth and squalor, that case is approaching an end in the court system.
The most recently sentenced was Travis Tunget, who in October avoided jail time when he was sentenced to five years supervised probation and $3,200 in fines and other court fees.
Since he was arrested in September 2017, Tunget has not failed a drug test, besides a self-reported instance of drinking alcohol.
Furthermore,Tunget has already been on supervised probation in Colorado due to a confidential case involving his ex-wife, so that he can maintain custody of his children.
“I want to do everything I can for my kids,” he said.
Despite being charged for permitting children in the presence of meth, Tunget said it was not his and he has been almost completely sober for seven years. He pleaded no contest to the charge.
That meth belonged to Jacqueline Wilcott, the mother of one of his children, who was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison last December. She appealed that decision with the Wyoming Supreme Court immediately after, but withdrew her case in March.
Mark Moore, Nikisha Grandpre, Kyle Catanzarite and Ed Hume Sr. have all been sentenced to varying terms of supervised probation in the past year for their connection to the house.
