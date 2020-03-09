CHEYENNE (WNE) — A group based in Denver has been stealing ATMs from businesses in northern Colorado and from a local business in downtown Cheyenne.
The ATM in the Presidential Barber Shop on West Lincolnway was stolen in February by the group. Law enforcement officers believe the local theft is connected to the other thefts, said David Inman, Cheyenne Police Department public information officer.
The group leaves other items in the business undisturbed and just targets the ATMs, Inman said. In these cases, law enforcement usually finds the emptied ATM abandoned somewhere else.
The barber equipment and recording studio equipment were left undisturbed during the robbery. Inman said it isn't uncommon to get crime from Colorado in Cheyenne due to the Interstate 25 corridor that runs through Wyoming's capital city.
He said it's common for any town off of an interstate or highway to get this type of crime because it's easy to make an escape. This group isn't believed to be gang-related at this time.
Inman also said it seems the group has experience with this type of theft because of how they are specifically targeting the types of businesses and ATMs.
At this time, no suspects have been identified in this crime, and CPD is working with Colorado authorities.
