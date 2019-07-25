CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.5 percent from May to June, according to the Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate decreased from its year-ago level of 4.1 percent and was slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7 percent.
Most county unemployment rates increased from May to June. Unemployment sometimes rises in June as young people get out of school and begin looking for work. The largest unemployment rate increases occurred in Albany (up from 3 percent to 4 percent), Fremont (up from 3.8 percent to 4.7 percent), Platte (up from 3 percent to 3.7 percent), Sweetwater (up from 3.5 percent to 4.2 percent) and Washakie (up from 3.6 percent to 4.3 percent) counties. Teton County’s unemployment rate fell from 3 percent in May to 2.3 percent in June as seasonal tourist activity increased.
Compared to a year earlier, unemployment fell in 18 counties, rose slightly in three counties and remained unchanged in two counties. The largest decreases were seen in Weston (down from 3.7 percent to 3.1 percent), Fremont (down from 5.3 percent to 4.7 percent), Converse (down from 3.8 percent to 3.2 percent) and Campbell (down from 4.3 percent to 3.7 percent) counties. Small unemployment rate increases occurred in Sublette (up from 4 percent to 4.2 percent), Big Horn (up from 4.4 percent to 4.5 percent) and Goshen (up from 4 percent to 4.1 percent) counties.
Teton County had the lowest unemployment rate in June at 2.3 percent.
